Photos of the Week

Week ending 23rd July 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

DUBLIN FRINGE FESTIVAL
Waken your senses at the Botanic Gardens as DUBLIN FRINGE FESTIVAL announce a new full festival programme taking over Dublin city for 16 days and nights with the best new events from Sep 10-25.
Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

SLOW TIDE
Rehearsals of Luke Murphy's 'SLOW TIDE' started today on the lake on the Liss Ard Estate near Skibbereen. Dancers Hannah Rogerson and Diarmuid Armstrong were practicing the 25 minute performance, which is directed and choreographed by Luke Murphy.
Picture: Andy Gibson.

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

LIMERICK FANS
Limerick supporters, from left, Darragh Madigan, Maeve Madigan, and Ella O'Mahony from Ardagh, Limerick, before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin.
Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

QUACK
A peaceful setting with ducks on the River Lee in Cork.
Picture Denis Minihane.

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

LONE SAILOR
Lone sailor enjoying Dunmanus bay  during the current glorious hot and sunny spell in West Cork. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

DOWNPATRICK
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 23/07/2022 : Long exposure at Downpatrick Head co Mayo.
Picture Credit: Helen Maloney

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

THE PROMENADE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 23/07/2022 : Evening at Salthill Promenade in Galway City
Picture Credit: Michael Deligan

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

LIFEGUARD
Thomas Neville of the inshore lifeboat takes to the sea at Inchydoney Beach, West Cork.
Picture Dan Linehan

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

PEPPERMINT PONY
Young Mary Williamson, Durrus keeping her pony Peppermint cool with Mr. Cool ice-cream at the Ballyvourney/Coolea Agricultural Show in the College field, Ballyvourney, Co Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

TELEGRAPH FIELD
The Telegraph Field (or Longitude Field) on Valentia Island, Co Kerry, with its cable station, (ruins) is the site of the first permanent communications link - transatlantic telegraph cable between Europe and North America from Foilhomurrum Bay, successfully landing at Hearts Content, Newfoundland, in July 1866.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

SPIKE'S FIREWORKS
Fireworks light up Fort Mitchel on Spike Island and across Cork Harbour to celebrate Independence Day on Spike Island.
Picture: Joleen Cronin

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

LOUIS AND A DO-DO
Louis the family pet has taking to holding onto a Kids Do-Do - He loves too run on the beach with his Do-Do in his mouth
Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

