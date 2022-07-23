Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
TELEGRAPH FIELD
The Telegraph Field (or Longitude Field) on Valentia Island, Co Kerry, with its cable station, (ruins) is the site of the first permanent communications link - transatlantic telegraph cable between Europe and North America from Foilhomurrum Bay, successfully landing at Hearts Content, Newfoundland, in July 1866.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan