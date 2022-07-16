Photos of the Week

Week ending 16th July 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

LAMBAY TO BULL
Dublin swimmers make history to raise funds for family carers Ireland a team of five avid sea swimmers completed a historic first by swimming from Lambay to Bull Island this Saturday 9th July 2022 in support of family carers.
Picture: Shane O'Neill

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

CERCLE CELTIQUE
Cercle Celtique de Rennes group of musicians and dancers perform at Blarney Castle as part of their visit to Cork to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Cork -Rennes twinning.
Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO 

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

VOLVO CORK WEEK
Volvo Cork Week 2002 The 2022 Beaufort Cup gets underway in Cork Harbour in light airs 
Photo Rick Tomlinson

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

40 FOOT
Sebastian Monzo originally from Argentina but now living in SCR
enjoying the good weather at the 40 foot , Dublin.
Picture:Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

COURTROOM
US actor Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London on July 14, 2022 to appear in court over four counts of sexual assault. - The 62-year-old star made his latest British courtroom appearance after he was charged last month with sexually assaulting three men and granted unconditional bail.
Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 14/07/2022 : Juvenile Robin, Blarney Castle Estate, Photo Credit: Shane Broderick, Cork.

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 14/07/2022 : Seascape taken in Co. Mayo. Picture Credit: Helen Maloney, Co.Roscommon

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

BRITISH OPEN
U.S golfer Tiger Woods tees off on the 7th hole during a practice round at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland.
Picture: AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

LIMERICK SUPPORTERS
Greatest Fans in Bruff Bridie and Roger Mulqueen with Arron Breen, BrendanO'Regan, Cali and Luke O'Leary, all set for the All Ireland Final in Bruff, County Limerick
Picture Brendan Gleeson

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

XIAOMI CYBER DOG
Caught off guard on their morning stroll! Lissi the Golden Doodle and Cali the Basset Hound met the Xiaomi CyberDog (its bionic four-legged robotic pet) at the Three Grafton Street store celebrating the launch of Three’s new pet range.
Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

ROCHES POINT
Roches Point, Cork, Ireland. 13th July, 2022. A full buck moon rises from behind cloud at Roches Point, Cork, Ireland. 
Picture: David Creedon

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

HAKA 
New Zealand Maori players perform a Haka during the second rugby match between New Zealand's Maori All Blacks and Ireland at Sky Stadium in Wellington on July 12, 2022.
Picture: Marty Melville/AFP

