Photos of the Week

Week ending 9th July 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

LOWRY
Shane Lowry smiles on the second day of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor yesterday.
Picture: Cian O'Regan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

BILL'S ABOUT
American actor and comedian Bill Murray before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin.
Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

RESCUER PILOT
A rescuer pilots a helicopter to conduct searches for the victims of the Punta Rocca glacier avalanche in Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, two day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
Picture: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

CHUPINAZO
Participants wave their red scarves during the "Chupinazo" (start rocket) opening ceremony to mark the kick-off of the San Fermin Festival outside the Town Hall of Pamplona in northern Spain on July 6, 2022.
Picture: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

BAM CORK CITY SPORTS
BAM Cork City Sports 69th International Athletics Meet at Munster Technological University Athletics Stadium on Tuesday 5th July 2022. Shane Howard, Bandon AC competing in the Mens Long Jump
Picture: Larry Cummins. 

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

BLADE RUNNER
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/07/2022 : A fly on on a dew covered blade of grass at Leixlip Manor.
Picture Credit: Gerry Kavanagh, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

ABOVE THE CLOUDS
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 09/07/2022 : Above the cloud at Mount Brandon Dingle Co Kerry while hiking with Dingle Hillwalking Club.
Picture Credit: Noel O Neill, Kerry

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

PRO LIFE, PRO ABORTION
Pro Life protest. Opposing different sides of view. Pictured pro life protesters with a pro abortion protester carrying a placard saying "The Christian far right can go and shite" during a Pro Life demonstration in Dublin this afternoon.
Picutre:Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

PRESS CONFERENCE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets Taoiseach Micheal Martin ahead of a joint press conference at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv, Ukraine, as the premier visits Ukraine to reiterate Irish solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities in the face of the Russian invasion.
Niall Carson/PA Wire

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

ALL ABOARD
Ringabella Bay, Fountainstown, Cork, Ireland. 03rd July, 2022. Sail training tallship Pelican of London anchored at first light in Ringabella Bay, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

4TH JULY CELEBRATIONS
Fireworks explode over Boston Harbor as part of Harborfest Fourth of July weekend celebrations Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Boston.
Picture: AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

DARK SKIES
Dark Skies is part of UNBOXED running April to September 2022.  Carrying a low impact Geolight designed by Siemens, Lumenators helped to create a large-scale artwork, celebrate nature and everyone’s right to explore the countryside.
Picture: Brian Morrison

