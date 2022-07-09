RESCUER PILOT
A rescuer pilots a helicopter to conduct searches for the victims of the Punta Rocca glacier avalanche in Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, two day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers.
Picture: AP Photo/Luca Bruno
PRESS CONFERENCE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets Taoiseach Micheal Martin ahead of a joint press conference at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv, Ukraine, as the premier visits Ukraine to reiterate Irish solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities in the face of the Russian invasion.
Niall Carson/PA Wire