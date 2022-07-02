AVIVA
Dublin’s Aviva Stadium Lights Up With Pride In Solidarity With Lgbtq+ Community 29/6/2022
To wrap up Aviva Ireland’s pride month celebrations, tonight the home of Irish rugby and soccer, Aviva Stadium was lit up in the rainbow colours of Pride in support of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland for the fourth year running.
Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
ABORTION RIGHTS
Abortion-rights activists argue with anti-abortion activists in front of the Supreme Court on June 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. Picture: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
MINI-MARATHON
Adam and his Mother Therese Clarke, Five year old Adam Clarke completes final leg of mini-marathon in the company of friends and family and raises funds for Enable Ireland, Newcestown Primary School held a very special assembly today with five year old junior infant pupil Adam Clarke taking the lead.
Picture: Gerard McCarthy