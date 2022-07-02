Photos of the Week

Week ending 2nd July 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

AVIVA
Dublin’s Aviva Stadium Lights Up With Pride In Solidarity With Lgbtq+ Community 29/6/2022
To wrap up Aviva Ireland’s pride month celebrations, tonight the home of Irish rugby and soccer, Aviva Stadium was lit up in the rainbow colours of Pride in support of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland for the fourth year running. 
Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

EUROBASKET 2025
Ireland captain Kyle Hosford high fives teammate Taiwo Badmus as he is introduced before the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers First Round Group A match between Ireland and Cyprus at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin.
Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

SEAGUL SUPPER
A seagull feeding on a crab on the pier wall in Schull, West Cork.
Picture Dan Linehan

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

FRANK AND WALTERES
Frank and Walters closing out Sumer Sounds at Coughlans.
Picture: Shane J Horan

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

FUNTROPOLIS
Aoife Raleigh, of Daring Dames, at the launch of FUNTROPOLIS, Dublin City Council’s new family fun events, at Dublin’s Mountjoy Square Park today.
Picture: Julien Behal 

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

BAMBI
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 02/07/2022 : A walk to the Weir Bridge ,Killarney on a beautiful June day. This little Fawn was standing in the path on our walk back and was happy to let me take their photo.
Picture: Marie Hayes

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

FLYING DOGS
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 02/07/2022 : Flying dogs. Luca the Spaniel and his 'brother' Francesco the Weimaraner enjoying an evening game of flying without wings in Shanagarry, Co. Cork. Photo: Mark Leo 

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

MISSILE CRATER
A woman stands in a crater caused by missile strikes which struck the yard of a school in a residential area of Kharkiv on June 27,2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Picture: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

FAWN
A fawn stays close to its mum in the Phoenix park. Each year around 100 fawns are born during June and July. 27/06/2022 Picture: Fran Veale

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

GAA ALL IRELAND
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Final, Croke Park, Dublin 26/6/2022 Kerry vs Mayo Mayo’s Lee Keegan and David Moran of Kerry Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

ABORTION RIGHTS
Abortion-rights activists argue with anti-abortion activists in front of the Supreme Court on June 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. Picture: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

MINI-MARATHON
Adam and his Mother Therese Clarke, Five year old Adam Clarke completes final leg of mini-marathon in the company of friends and family and raises funds for Enable Ireland, Newcestown Primary School held a very special assembly today with five year old junior infant pupil Adam Clarke taking the lead.
Picture: Gerard McCarthy

