TURF STACKER
Turf stacker Sean O'Reilly stacks turf to be sold commercially at Killashee bog near Longford town in Co Longford. The government has paused proposed plans to ban the sale of Turf from September. Picture date: Monday June 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Environment .
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
