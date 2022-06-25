Photos of the Week

Week ending 25th June 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

MCGREGOR
Conor McGregor leaves Blanchardstown District Court this morning, after facing charges for road traffic offences. The judge adjourned his dangerous driving prosecution until the 8th of September for consideration of further charges. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

GLARING GANNETT
A gannett peers towards the sky on IrelandÕs Eye. Gannets have excellent binocular vision which allows them to spot fish from high above the water. Picture: Fran Veale

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

POPPIES
Garrettstown, Cork, Ireland. 22nd June, 2022. Poppies grow on the edge of a field as farm contractor James Bryan bales freshly cut grass at Garrettstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture: David Creedon

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

SUPER DAD
Michael Paul Murtagh and his daughter Neala taking part in Challenge 21 fundraiser in aid of The Down Syndrome centre in Cork from Haulbowline to Pairc Ui Chaoimh.  Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

TURF STACKER
Turf stacker Sean O'Reilly stacks turf to be sold commercially at Killashee bog near Longford town in Co Longford. The government has paused proposed plans to ban the sale of Turf from September.  Picture date: Monday June 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Environment .
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

A GOOD BOY
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 25/06/2022 : Francesco a Weimaraner dog sniffing out the local wildlife in Castlemartyr Woods in Co. Cork. Photo: Mark Leo
Picture Credit:  Mark Leo

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

WEST KERRY
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 25/06/2022 : West Kerry vista looking back from the Great Blasket Island outside Dingle Co Kerry.
Picture: Noel O Neill

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

SOLSTICE
Picture shows fire performer Justine Nguyen celebrating the summer solstice at the Hill of Tara in Co Meath last night.
Picture: Naoise Culhane

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

OCEANWORLD'S NEW ARRIVALS
Three penguin couples have become the proud parents at Dingle Oceanworld in Dingle Co Kerry of five fluffy chicks after a baby boom among Kerry’s new penguin colony.
Picture: Domnick Walsh

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

NATIONAL HERITAGE WEEK
Sustainable heritage and biodiversity to the fore of National Heritage Week 2022. Pictured today at the launch of National Heritage Week 2022 in Nano Nagle Place, Cork City, was Carrie O'Flynn, Historical interpreter.
Picture:  Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

OUT FOR A DIP
Knockadoon, Cork, Ireland. 21st June, 2022. Two year old Dylan O' Driscoll enjoying playing in the water on a sunny day at Knockadoon, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

GLASTO 2022
Festival-goers take part in a laughter - yoga workshop in the Healing Field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Thursday June 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Glastonbury.
Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire 

