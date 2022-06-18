Photos of the Week

Week ending 18th June 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

DURSEY CLIPPER
The Dursey Clipper lovingly restored by members of Allihie's Mens Shed was launched at Garnish Pier. It was fitting that it was taken to sea by Paddy O Sullivan and fishermen who have fished these waters all their lives Donal Healy, Frankie Sheehan, and Cox Denis Healy the coxin on the day.
Picture: Anne Marie Cronin 

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

THE MUSIC MAN
Hugh Jackman, left, Sutton Foster, right, and the cast of "The Music Man" perform at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

GLOBAL
A staff member looks at Luke Jerram's artwork Gaia, a replica of planet Earth created using detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface, as it goes on display in the Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, as part of the 2020 Greenwich+Docklands International Festival.
Picture :Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

ULYSSES
Clare Taylor, and Ulli De Leener, and Diarmuid the goat re-enact a scene from James Joyce’s Ulysses on Howth Head, the site of a local biodiversity project helping to preserve the Old Irish Goat, a critically endangered native rare breed.
Picture: Damien Eagers 

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

TOUR DE MUNSTER
Tour de Munster founder, Paul Sheridan, Cycling legend Sean Kelly, and CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland Barry Sheridan, pictured with Jeni Kiely from Carrigaline at the official launch of the 22nd annual Tour de Munster, in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches. Picture: Diane Cusack

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

COPPER COAST
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 18/06/2022 : The copper coast ,Co Waterford.
Picture: Helen Maloney, Roscommon

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

CYGNETS
RISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 18/06/2022 : Family of Cygnets. Taken at Blarney Castle Estate, Cork, June 2022.
Picture: Shane Broderick, Cork

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

PROJECT EMPOWER
IRISH DUO FERGUS FARRELL AND DAMIAN BROWNE COMMENCE NEW YORK TO GALWAY ROW  (New York, 14th June) Lifelong friends Damian Browne and Fergus Farrell today embarked on Project Empower which will see them row unsupported from New York to Galway.
Picture: Emilija Jefremova

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

GLOBAL WIND DAY
Ellen Crowley from Kilmihil National School, Co Clare celebrating Global Wind Day at Booltiagh Wind Farm, Co Clare. Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, as they invited over 40 primary school children from two schools in Co Clare on a tour of the wind farm that generates enough energy to power 5,500 homes before taking part in an interactive workshop where they created their own model turbines.
Picture: Brian Arthur

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

CARRAUNTOOHIL
Tim Long, Dan Daly and Eamonn O'Connor, on Howling Ridge - The most spectacular multi-pitch mountaineering routes in Ireland. The iconic climb is a steep well defined ridge starting at the Heavenly Gates (600m) - North-East Face of Carrauntoohil.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

JACK RUSSELL
A girl holds her dog as she poses in front of a mural by artist Vitaly Gidevan, depicting a Jack Russell Terrier called Patron renown for helping sappers demine areas recaptured from Russian forces, in Kyiv on June 14, 2022.
Picture: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

RACEGOERS
Racegoers in hats pose for a photograph ahead of day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday June 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Ascot.
Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

