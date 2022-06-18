DURSEY CLIPPER
The Dursey Clipper lovingly restored by members of Allihie's Mens Shed was launched at Garnish Pier. It was fitting that it was taken to sea by Paddy O Sullivan and fishermen who have fished these waters all their lives Donal Healy, Frankie Sheehan, and Cox Denis Healy the coxin on the day.
Picture: Anne Marie Cronin
GLOBAL
A staff member looks at Luke Jerram's artwork Gaia, a replica of planet Earth created using detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface, as it goes on display in the Painted Hall of the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, as part of the 2020 Greenwich+Docklands International Festival.
Picture :Victoria Jones/PA Wire
TOUR DE MUNSTER
Tour de Munster founder, Paul Sheridan, Cycling legend Sean Kelly, and CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland Barry Sheridan, pictured with Jeni Kiely from Carrigaline at the official launch of the 22nd annual Tour de Munster, in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches. Picture: Diane Cusack
GLOBAL WIND DAY
Ellen Crowley from Kilmihil National School, Co Clare celebrating Global Wind Day at Booltiagh Wind Farm, Co Clare. Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, as they invited over 40 primary school children from two schools in Co Clare on a tour of the wind farm that generates enough energy to power 5,500 homes before taking part in an interactive workshop where they created their own model turbines.
Picture: Brian Arthur