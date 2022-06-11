Photos of the Week

Week ending 11th June 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

EXTINCTION REBELLION
Demonstrators  Ceara Carney as a coalminer Earth Godess Marta Garcia Mateo Eadaoin Heussaff as a coalminer during a protest by extinction rebellion and Irish Wildlife Trust outside the National Diversity Conference at Dublin Castle, Dublin. The demonstrators called on the Irish Government to introduce legislation in the form of a Biodiversity Act
Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

COMERAGHS WILD FEST
Waterford’s long-awaited Comeraghs Wild Festival is back from July 7 to 10 after a two year COVID-enforced break and it’s bigger and better than ever with loads of fabulous, family-focused events and plenty to see and do for lovers of the great outdoors. Picture: Patrick Browne

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

CASTLETOWNBERE
Ocean Week 2022 The fishing fleet tied up at the pier at Castletownbere, West Cork.
Picture :Dan Linehan

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

DERMOT KENNEDY
Outnumbered... Acclaimed Irish Singer Songwriter, Dermot Kennedy, plays the first of three sell out concerts at the INEC, Killarney this week.
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

A FULL GUILLEMOT
A Guillemot returns to the colony with a fish in its beak on Ireland’s Eye. 
Picture: ©Fran Veale

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

GOLDEN HOUR
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/06/2022 : Golden hour at Galway Pier, Galway, Ireland
Picture Credit: Michael Deligan, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

RED SQUIRREL
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/06/2022 : Enjoyed a lovely sunny walk at Fota House & Gardens on 1st June and thrilled to meet a friendly Red Squirrel along the pathways. Such a stunning location and well worth a visit.
Picture Credit: Brian Fahy, Cork

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

EXAM SEASON
The Class of 2022 prepare for the Leaving & Jnr Cert Exams . Over 200 students will sit the Exams at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee Co Kerry . Chrissie Kelly School Principal is getting set for the Exams in her School.
Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

NCAD GRAD SHOW
NCAD Graduate Exhibition 2022 Pictured today at the preview of the National College of Art and Design’s NCAD Graduate Exhibition 2022, NCAD Works was Sean Dowse: School of Jewellery & Objects. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

HOLY SELFIE
A man hugs Pope Francis to take a selfie photo after he had climbed on the popemobile at the end of the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican.
Picture: Alessandra Tarantino

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

ECO LAWNMOWER
Templebreedy, Crosshaven, Cork, Ireland. 08th June, 2022. Sheep arrive at the old graveyard for the summer where they will help keep down the overgrown grass at Templebreedy Churchyard in Crosshaven, Co. Cork, Ireland.  - Picture David Creedon

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

SWIMMING PONY
A member of the travelling community rides her horse in the River Eden at the Appleby Horse Fair, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers in Appleby, Cumbria. Picture date: Thursday June 9, 2022. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

