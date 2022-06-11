EXTINCTION REBELLION
Demonstrators Ceara Carney as a coalminer Earth Godess Marta Garcia Mateo Eadaoin Heussaff as a coalminer during a protest by extinction rebellion and Irish Wildlife Trust outside the National Diversity Conference at Dublin Castle, Dublin. The demonstrators called on the Irish Government to introduce legislation in the form of a Biodiversity Act
Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
RED SQUIRREL
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 11/06/2022 : Enjoyed a lovely sunny walk at Fota House & Gardens on 1st June and thrilled to meet a friendly Red Squirrel along the pathways. Such a stunning location and well worth a visit.
Picture Credit: Brian Fahy, Cork