Week ending 4th June 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

DAD ROCK
Calling all Dads and their families! Get ready to rock at Cork's inaugural family fun day, Dad Rocks, funded by the Local Live Performance Support Scheme, featuring Jason Davis, Marina Market and Sinéad Dunphy, Eventi Management.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

BRIGHTEST AT BLOOM
Diana Diadiajeva (7) from Edenderry, Offaly pictured on the yellow carpet at Bloom when the event last took place. Now the search begins for Brightest at Bloom 2022.
Picture: Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

COBH HARBOUR
Cobh, Cork, Ireland. 02nd June, 2022. Two Port of Cork Pilot Boats tied up at the quays in Cobh, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

BABY SLOTH
Fota Wildlife Park is delighted to announce the arrival of the first-ever baby sloth born at Fota. The baby, whose gender is still unknown, was born on the 30th of April to mother Talyta and father Matheo after a gestation of six months.
Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

GREENWAY
Pictured at Limerick Greenway Hub at Ardagh cheering on Limerick ahead of the Munster final and celebrating 500,000 visits since the reopening of the amenity in July 2021, are Padraig Collins, Aoibhe Enright and Tommy Curtin from St Molua’s National School. Limerick Greenway was redeveloped by Limerick City & County Council at a cost of €10 million.
Picture: Marie Keating

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

PUFFIN AMONG THE PINKS
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 04/06/2022 :'Puffin among the pinks'
Taken during the week on Great Saltee Island, Wexford.
Photo: Anne Marie Mockler, Kildare

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

BIRDS EYE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 04/06/2022 : Out for a walk along the Copper Coast, Waterford last weekend and we watched this beautiful Kestrel hunting for a while and it was 3rd dive lucky and it came up with a vole.
Picture Credit: Brenda Sheridan, Dublin

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

RINGASKIDDY
Ringaskiddy, Cork, 02nd June, 2022. The two giant 50 metre cranes at the new container terminal have been named Mahain and Binne from old Irish folklore by pupils of Crosshaven Boys’ National School
at the Cork Ringaskiddy facility. Picture: David Creedon

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

TRAINING
CJ Hamilton during a Republic of Ireland training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin.
Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

PORT
Cobh, Cork, Ireland. 01st June, 2022. Mooring men tie up the bow of the cruise ship Norwegian Dawn after she arrived at the deep water quay in Cobh, Co. Cork, Ireland. - 
Picture: David Creedon

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

HOUSE OF HAMARSHEH
Israeli troops blow up the house of Palestinian militant Diaa Hamarsheh in the West Bank village of Yabed, Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Picture: (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

DC5 FINAL
Minane Bridge NS team captain Rebecca Scollard and vice captain Ruby Walsh. Ballinaspittle vs Minane Bridge in the DC5 final.
Picture: Larry Cummins.

