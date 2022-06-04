GREENWAY
Pictured at Limerick Greenway Hub at Ardagh cheering on Limerick ahead of the Munster final and celebrating 500,000 visits since the reopening of the amenity in July 2021, are Padraig Collins, Aoibhe Enright and Tommy Curtin from St Molua’s National School. Limerick Greenway was redeveloped by Limerick City & County Council at a cost of €10 million.
Picture: Marie Keating
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
BIRDS EYE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 04/06/2022 : Out for a walk along the Copper Coast, Waterford last weekend and we watched this beautiful Kestrel hunting for a while and it was 3rd dive lucky and it came up with a vole.
Picture Credit: Brenda Sheridan, Dublin