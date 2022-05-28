SPOT OF FISHING

Eddie Blanche, left and Eugene McCarthy, Members of Lough Lein Anglers Association, Killarney, one of the longest established fishing clubs in Ireland. As part of the angling tradition the club will hold its 34th annual charity open fly fishing competition known simply as â The Charity, was held on Sunday, It is always the most popular event on the fly fishing calendar in Ireland.

Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan