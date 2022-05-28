CITY CROWNED CHAMPIONS
John Stones and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium
Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images
UNMASKED
Farjana Bashar, Staff Nurse from St James’s Hospital in Dublin beside the new art installation “Unmasked” by artist Asbestos. The hospital staff were among eight people featured in the gold leaf collage which is a tribute to healthcare workers and all hospital staff who worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Picture: Julien Behal
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
SPOT OF FISHING
Eddie Blanche, left and Eugene McCarthy, Members of Lough Lein Anglers Association, Killarney, one of the longest established fishing clubs in Ireland. As part of the angling tradition the club will hold its 34th annual charity open fly fishing competition known simply as â The Charity, was held on Sunday, It is always the most popular event on the fly fishing calendar in Ireland.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
ART COMP
Texaco Children's Art Competition. Arianna O'Connor (age 14), a pupil at St. Michael's School, Chapelizod, with her work entitled ‘The Eyes of The World’, in Trinity College, Dublin, today as the winners were announced for the 68th Texaco Children's Art Competition.
Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie