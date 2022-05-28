Photos of the Week

Week ending 28th May 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

UKRAINIAN TOAST
Two national guard soldiers drink a shot to honor the memory of two late soldiers in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022.
PICTURE: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

CITY CROWNED CHAMPIONS
John Stones and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium
Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

A DAY FOR THE BEACH
Redbarn, Cork, Ireland. 23rd May, 2022. Ukrainian children Bondar Lev, 2, plays with Daryna Halytskw who is 3 on the beach at Redbarn, Co. Cork, Ireland. -Picture: David Creedon

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

UNMASKED
Farjana Bashar, Staff Nurse from St James’s Hospital in Dublin beside the new art installation “Unmasked” by artist Asbestos. The hospital staff were among eight people featured in the gold leaf collage which is a tribute to healthcare workers and all hospital staff who worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Picture: Julien Behal

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

GUIDE PUP
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Roy Keane holding Puppy in Training Theon with Jack Crowley sitting beside them.
Picture. John Allen

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

GOLDEN HOUR
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 28/05/2022 : A Fairy Tree spotted on the side of The Comeragh Mountains in Waterford during a hike to Crotty's Lake during the Golden Hour.
Picture: Olly Griffin 

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

SWAN LAKE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 28/05/2022 : Mother swan with her young on Levally Lake, Massbrook, Mayo enjoying a family day out in May.
Picture: Gabriel Leonard

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

FAMILY FUN DAY
Ciara and Sophia Crowe, Ballintemple after having their face painted at a family fun day for the officially opening of phase one of Marina Park, Cork.
Picture: Darragh Kane

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

SPOT OF FISHING
Eddie Blanche, left and Eugene McCarthy, Members of Lough Lein Anglers Association, Killarney, one of the longest established fishing clubs in Ireland. As part of the angling tradition the club will hold its 34th annual charity open fly fishing competition known simply as â The Charity, was held on Sunday, It is always the most popular event on the fly fishing calendar in Ireland.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

ART COMP
Texaco Children's Art Competition. Arianna O'Connor (age 14), a pupil at St. Michael's School, Chapelizod, with her work entitled ‘The Eyes of The World’, in Trinity College, Dublin, today as the winners were announced for the 68th Texaco Children's Art Competition.
Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

RING OF KERRY
Chris Burke chatting with the King of the Ring ( David Lynch ) with his donkey Betsy and dog Daisey waiting for the tourists at the River Caragh viewing point on the Ring of Kerry. Picture Dan Linehan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

EMERALD PRINCESS
The passenger cruise liner Emerald Princess berthed at the deep-water quay in Cobh, East Cork.
Picture Dan Linehan

