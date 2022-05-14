Photos of the Week

Week ending 14th May 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

HEAR ME OUT
Expert migrant voices from around the world join discussions on ‘coalition building’ at National Conference. Pictured was Joy Eniola with "Hear me out" a work by Sculptor Snra Krstulovic.
Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

MASTER FERRIER
Eamon Harrington, master farrier, shoeing Irish Draught mare, Fia, using the traditional hot shoe method in Glengarriff, Co. Cork in preparation for the Cork Summer Show.
Picture: John Beasley

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

HOME IN CORK
Ukrainian refugee Rustam Saidaliev from Kharkiv who with his family who sought refuge in Ireland are now staying in a local hotel on Redbarn Beach, Youghal, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

EUROVISION
RTÉ Eurovision presenter Marty Whelan pictured with Irish Eurovision hopeful Brooke out and about for night tour of Turin ahead of her performance in Thursdays semi-final. Picture: Andres Poveda

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

CONFIRMATION
Grace O Donnell pictured at home in Newmarket On Fergus after making her Confirmation from Scoil na Maighdine Mhuire, In Newmarket, Clare.
Picture: Brian Arthur

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

TWO CUBS
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 14/05/2022 : Fox cub siblings gazing in puzzlement at the astonishing world they have just been born into.
Picture: Donagh Cronin, Cork

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

RIVER RUN
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 14/05/2022 : Athlone town in evening light. Picture: Helen Maloney, Roscommon

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

CLEARANCE
UCC defender Stephen O'Connor makes another fine clearance under pressure from Carrigaline. UCC vs Carrigaline United in the Munster Senior League Premier Division at The Farm.
Picture: Larry Cummins.

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

DANDELIONS
Darragh Chaney 6 and Ryan Chaney 10 both from Clondalkin blowing dandelion spores at the Royal Canal Dublin.
Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

HELIUM ARTS
At the announcement of details of Helium Arts’ summer showcase of artworks created by children living with medical conditions were participant Tiernan Sheehan, age 12, from Limerick, with professional artists Chelsea Canavan, Ashleigh Ellis and Sarah Fuller.
Picture: Andrew Downes/ Xposure

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

SWIMMERS
Swimmers in the surf at Red Strand under the backdrop of Galley Head Lighthouse, West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

SCIENCE ON STILTS
Roll up for the unmissable Cork Carnival of Science! Stiltwalker William Flanagan with Issac OÕShea at the announcement that Cork Carnival of Science is back this June!
Picture: Darragh Kane

