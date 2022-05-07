Photos of the Week

Week ending 7th May 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

SEARCH & RESCUE
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed three-story building in Ebutte- Metta, in Lagos, Nigeria
Picture: (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

SARI
Sami from The Sport against Racism Ireland (SARI) team which participated in the Irish Homeless Street Leagues All Ireland Finals at the Postal Sports and Social Club in Kiltipper. The Finals were sponsored by AWS InCommunities.
Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

DISPLACED PEOPLE
People with children wait after arriving from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol at a center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Picture: (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

ABORTION LEGISLATION
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide
Picture: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

VEHICLES ON FIRE
Vehicles on fire at the oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, 15 km (94 miles) east of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
Picture: (AP Photo)

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

JOY
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 07/05/2022 : Sheer joy at the playground. Alastair Palmer (2).
Picture: Carol Caplice, Cork.

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

ALONE TREE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 07/05/2022 : Moody morning at dead tree in Doo Lough valley Doo Lough, County Mayo
Picture :Pawel Zygmunt, Dublin

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

TRACTOR RUN
Edei O'Donovan and Zara Murphy, Clonakilty on this vintage David Brown tractor at Long Strand, West Cork, at a fundraiser for the Long Way Home tractor and vintage run from Mizen to Malin which will take place in June in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital and the Kevin Bell repatriation fund.
Picture: Dan Linehan 

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

RING-TAILED
Ring-tailed lemurs huddle together in Dublin Zoo. Picture: Fran Veale

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

RIVERFEST 2022
A fireworks spectactular lit the banks of the shannon and the Limerick City Skyline and the crowd in the Castle with Gavin James during a brilliant Riverfest weekend in Limerick City tonight as the banks of the Shannon become an epi-centre of the first major national festival of the year.
Picture: Brian Arthur

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

SET SAIL
Built in 1934, Danish three-masted sail training ship Georg Stage is berthed before dawn on Horgan's Quay during her visit to Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

SHOOT
David Stack, Rockmount in action against College Corinthians. Beamish Cup third round; College Corinthians vs Rockmount At Castletreasure.
Picture: Larry Cummins. 

