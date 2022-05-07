ABORTION LEGISLATION
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide
Picture: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
TRACTOR RUN
Edei O'Donovan and Zara Murphy, Clonakilty on this vintage David Brown tractor at Long Strand, West Cork, at a fundraiser for the Long Way Home tractor and vintage run from Mizen to Malin which will take place in June in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital and the Kevin Bell repatriation fund.
Picture: Dan Linehan
RIVERFEST 2022
A fireworks spectactular lit the banks of the shannon and the Limerick City Skyline and the crowd in the Castle with Gavin James during a brilliant Riverfest weekend in Limerick City tonight as the banks of the Shannon become an epi-centre of the first major national festival of the year.
Picture: Brian Arthur