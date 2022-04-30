Photos of the Week

Week ending 30th April 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

SPACE X
In a slow camera exposure, SpaceX Falcon rocket launches Wednesday, April 27, from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center to the ISS.
Picture: Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

PRIEST BLESSING
An orthodox Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Picture: (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

MUSIC BURSARY
Soprano wins €15,000 RDS Music Bursary Ireland’s largest annual classical music prize, with total prize fund of €22,000 and valuable performance opportunities
Pictured is Megan O’Neill (soprano) who was announced as the 2022 winner of the €15,000 RDS Music Bursary.
Picture : Shane O'Neill, Coalesce

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

HEATED CONTEST
Katie Taylor, of Ireland (L), and Amanda Serrano, of Puerto Rico, stand for a photo prior to the kick off of fight week, on top of the Empire State Building in New York City
Picutre: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

ERIN'S TREATMENT
Theresa and Joe Kenna with their daughter Erin, 4, who was treated for leukemia with Car T Cell Therapy in Great Ormond Street. CHI Crumlin will next week launch the specialist treatment for children with cancer in Ireland.
Picture: Moya Nolan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

SPLASH BATH
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER
A couple of days old mallard duckling during its first swim in the pond of one of Dublin's parks.
Picture : Piotr Rak, Co.Kildare

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

SUNRISE AT SANDYMOUNT 
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER
View of the Poolbeg Chimneys at Sunrise in Sandymount.
Picture : Fiona Cronin, Dublin

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

FAMILY RELATIVE 
Croom Post Mistress Ann Cagney looking at a picture of her grand-aunt Julia Walsh who once owned the Post Office building on High Street, Croom, Co Limerick.
Picture: Dan Linehan 

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

SNEAKY FOX
A fox searching the hedgerows for food near Cahernafulla, North Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

MASSEY FERGUSON
Sisters Aoife and Siobhan O'Leary with Aoife Downey having fun on this 1964 Massey Ferguson tractor at the Ballinagree Vintage Club tractor run in aid of the Air Ambulance Service in North Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

BOYS IN BLUE
Midleton College v. St. Patrick’s Lakencross: Midleton did not lack for support. 
Picture: Bob Morrison

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

BLOODY
Jess Breach of England lies on the floor with a head injury during the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium in Leicester, England.
Picture:Darren Staples/Sportsfile

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon