MUSIC BURSARY
Soprano wins €15,000 RDS Music Bursary Ireland’s largest annual classical music prize, with total prize fund of €22,000 and valuable performance opportunities
Pictured is Megan O’Neill (soprano) who was announced as the 2022 winner of the €15,000 RDS Music Bursary.
Picture : Shane O'Neill, Coalesce
