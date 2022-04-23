Photos of the Week

Week ending 23rd April 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

CORK SUPPORTERS
17th April 2022....Cork supporters bring colour against Limerick during the Munster SHC round robin at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

BUZZ
Picture shows from left Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland with Anthony O’Brien, Bee keeper and Manager of Bee8,which already enjoys support, marking an Earth Day (Friday April 22nd) call to action to ‘Invest in our planet’ from The Community Foundation for Ireland.
 Picture : Naoise Culhane -no fee

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

SEASIDE SHEEP
Castlegregory, County Kerry, Ireland. 21st Apr, 2022. Sheep and lambs graze in a field overlooking Kilcummin Beach on a sunny spring day in County Kerry.
Picture: Andy Gibson.

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

IN FLAMES
Cars are engulfed by flames after protests broke out at Rosengard in Malmo, Sweden, late Sunday, April 17, 2022. 
Picutre: Johan Nilsson/TT via AP

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

BORRIS IN AHMEDABAD
Shoeless Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks with sadhus, Hindu holymen, as he visits the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, as part of his two day trip to India. Picture date: Thursday April 21, 2022.

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

UNDER A WING
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 23/4/2022 : Young thrushes in nest, near Blackrock, Cork City, April 2022, taken by Michael Henchion. Picture : Michael Henchion, Cork

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

OLD IRISH ROAD
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 23/4/2022 : About to rain at farmhouse near Mahon Falls, Co Waterford. Returning from Mahon Falls to Dungarvan - I sensed the moody weather atmosphere as I passed this farmhouse. Picture: Robbie Robinson, Cork.

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

BLOSSOMS
21/04/2022 Pictured enjoying the sun shine and cherry blossoms in Herbert Park, Dublin, today is Remya Balan from India, living in Galway. Picture: Leah Farrell /RollingNews.ie

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

DEPP
Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Picture: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

STRADBALLY
Stradbally, Co. Kerry, Ireland. 21st Apr, 2022. The sun sets over Stradbally Beach in County Kerry after a day of spring sunshine. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

COLOURS FOR UKRAINE
Delighted to be staying at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co Cork are Vera Ruban and Hanna Veselska from Gostomel, Kyiv. Picture Dan Linehan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

STRIKE
18th April 2022..... Cobh Rambler's Conor Drinan shots for goal from Athlone Town's Derek Daly during the SSE Aitricity first division game at St. Colman's park. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

