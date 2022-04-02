Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
ART FOR AUCTION
Gallery owner Frank O'Dea holding a painting of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by Dunboyne artist Niall O' Loughlin at Balla Ban Art Gallery Westbury Mall Dublin before being offered for sale with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire