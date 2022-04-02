Photos of the Week

Week ending 2nd April 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

GOLDEN SLAP
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Picture: (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

SAILOR MOON
The moon rises behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 28, 2022.
Picture: (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

TRUE CROSS
Special collections manager Dr Hannah Thomas cleans a True Cross relic, displayed in an ornate reliquary case made of silver gilt, precious stones and crystal, at The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York.
Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

JUNK KOUTURE
Student Leah Gow models the design Culchie Life which she made with fellow students Jennifer Curtin and Marie Blocher from Villiers Secondary School in Limerick
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

UKRAINIAN
Soloiia Svystun aged 2 holds the flag . . local political representatives and members of the press had time with our Ukrainian residents, located at the Earl of Desmond Hotel Tralee.
Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

CURIOUS BUCK
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 02/04/2022 : A curious young buck bravely ventures closer than most to the popular Spinc trail above Glendalough in the Wicklow Mountains. Taken on a humid, late August evening. Picture: Nathan Hackett, Kildare.

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

CORK KITESURFING
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 02/04/2022 : Gabriel Fekete from Cork kitesurfing at Ballynamona beach in East Cork. Photo: Mark Leo
Picture: Mark Leo, Cork

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

HORSING AROUND
Ballydoyle Stables 28-3-22
LUXEMBOURG relaxes in his stable after exercise
(Healy Racing)

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

SUN SET OVER THE LEE
Shandon rowing club quad  on the River Lee as the sun sets over Cork city
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

MECHANIC WORKSHOP
Fionn O'Donoghue and Sean Twohig, 5th year students at Ballincollig Community School, in the Heavy Vehicle Mechanical Workshop, at the Cork ETB Cork College of FET
Picture: Jim Coughlan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

SPLASH
Danylo Biochuk and Elizaveta Beiko running in the sea at Garrtettstown, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

ART FOR AUCTION
Gallery owner Frank O'Dea holding a painting of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by Dunboyne artist Niall O' Loughlin at Balla Ban Art Gallery Westbury Mall Dublin before being offered for sale with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

