BLACK SMOKE
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
Picture: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images
STARDUST DISASTER
Suvivor Antoinette Keegan (left) and Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan at a press conference about the Stardust disaster at the Buswells Hotel in Dublin. 48 young people died at the Stardust nightclub in Artane in Dublin's Northside on Valentine's Day in 1981.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
#RAISEATOASTIE
Adam King raises a toastie for Rare Disease Day on February 28th. Rare Diseases Ireland (RDI) is hosting their annual initiative #RaiseAToastie on Sunday 27th of February, encouraging everyone to create their favourite or most unique toasties and to share them on social media using the hashtags #RaiseAToastie and #RareDiseaseDay.
Picture: Shaunagh O'Connell