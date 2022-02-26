Photos of the Week

Week ending 26th February 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

GOOOAAAL!
Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Pinatar Cup Third Place Play-off match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at La Manga in Murcia, Spain.
Picture: Silvestre Szpylma/Sportsfile

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

COBH
A view from Cobh Co. Cork
Picture: Dan Linehan

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

BLACK SMOKE
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
Picture: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

SLAM DUNK!
Slam dunk for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig's Andre Nation  against Moycullen during the Men's Super League at Ballincollig. 
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

STARDUST DISASTER
Suvivor Antoinette Keegan (left) and Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan at a press conference about the Stardust disaster at the Buswells Hotel in Dublin. 48 young people died at the Stardust nightclub in Artane in Dublin's Northside on Valentine's Day in 1981.
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups.

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

PEAK A BOO
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 26/02/2022 : You looking at me?
Picture: Kevin O'Grady, Belfast.

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

NIRE VALLEY VIEWS
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 26/02/2022 : Enjoying The Nire Valley Co Waterford.
Picture: Gerry Penkert, Tipperary.

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

SOON TO BE SNOWMAN
No one said building a snowman was going to be easy. Kaelem Peters 8yrs from Kilcullen finds the task of building a snowman a little bit more difficult than anticipated on the snow covered Curragh Plains in County Kildare. 
Picture: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

UKRAINE WOUNDS
A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Picture: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

#RAISEATOASTIE
Adam King raises a toastie for Rare Disease Day on February 28th. Rare Diseases Ireland (RDI) is hosting their annual initiative #RaiseAToastie on Sunday 27th of February, encouraging everyone to create their favourite or most unique toasties and to share them on social media using the hashtags #RaiseAToastie and #RareDiseaseDay.
Picture: Shaunagh O'Connell

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

LIGHTING UP THE STREETS
Fire Artist Will Flanagan of Rogu , launches the Limerick St Patricks Festival 2022, at Foxes Bow in Limerick City.
Picture:  Brian Arthur

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

SNOWWY MOUNTAIN
Croagh Patrick mountain, County Mayo with snow this morning.
Picture: Karen Cox

