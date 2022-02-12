Photos of the Week

Week ending 12th February  2022. Images selected by the picture desk

SISTERLY LOVE
Sisters Pattigail O'Connor and Brenda Jolly having fun as they get their roses ready for Valentine's Day outside the Daisy Chain, Kinsale, Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

NICE TRY
Ireland's Andrew Conway scores a try during the Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022.

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

EYE FROM THE SKY
Members of Forestry England, arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, the Environment Agency and local school children start the process of planting 5,000 beech, maple and alder trees in the shape of a child's eye to create a 300-metre-wide forest eye in the heart of Dalby Forest in Low Dalby, Thornton-Le-Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022.

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

SNOW SLOPES
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China 9/2/2022
Mens Snowboard Halfpipe
Ireland’s Seamus O’Connor crashes out
Picture: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

VAST COLLECTION
Tadg Cullinane from Aherla in West Cork has been collecting all manner of items for 20 years. Tadg, in his '80's, has a number of sheds full of items ranging from tractor and farming parts, to railway lamps, to car registration plates and lots more. Although he's fast running out of room, Tadg says he has no plans to stop collecting.
Picture: Andy Gibson.

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

PURPLE SKY SUNRISE
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 10/02/2022 : Purple skies just before sunrise at Poolbeg Beach, Dublin.
Picture: Fiona Cronin, Dublin

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

DEER RING AROUND
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 10/02/2022 :A deer with attitude on the Ring of Kerry, overlooking the lakes of Killarney. Picture: Vivienne Hoary, Aghabullogue, Co.Cork.

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

CORRIB RALLY
Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes, Hyundai i20, in action during SS8 Foolagh, during the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally. Gortnacooheen, Co. Galway. Picture: Barry Cregg.

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

LETS GO FLY A KITE
Charlie Cotter (4), from Drumcondra, retrieves his kite after a crash landing on Dollymount strand on a sunny winter morning in Dublin. Picture date: Wednesday February 9, 2022.
Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

DRY YOUR WINGS
A cormorant drying it’s wings on an old docking post alongside the River Lee in Cork City. Cormorants have feathers that become easily waterlogged, which allows them to dive deeper by preventing air bubbles from getting trapped underneath their feathers.
Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

SKY RACE
Riders In The Sky. Race Horses and riders return from an early morning exercise at dawn, on the Curragh Plains in County Kildare, Ireland. Picture: Eamonn Farrell /RollingNews.ie

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

WANDERWILD MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL
The Killarney Wander Wild Festival in Co Kerry takes place from Friday March 25th - 27th, 2022. The town plays host to an event-filled Wander Wild Festival. An exciting programme of events has been lined up for outdoor enthusiasts.
Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

