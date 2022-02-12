EYE FROM THE SKY
Members of Forestry England, arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, the Environment Agency and local school children start the process of planting 5,000 beech, maple and alder trees in the shape of a child's eye to create a 300-metre-wide forest eye in the heart of Dalby Forest in Low Dalby, Thornton-Le-Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022.
VAST COLLECTION
Tadg Cullinane from Aherla in West Cork has been collecting all manner of items for 20 years. Tadg, in his '80's, has a number of sheds full of items ranging from tractor and farming parts, to railway lamps, to car registration plates and lots more. Although he's fast running out of room, Tadg says he has no plans to stop collecting.
Picture: Andy Gibson.
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
DRY YOUR WINGS
A cormorant drying it’s wings on an old docking post alongside the River Lee in Cork City. Cormorants have feathers that become easily waterlogged, which allows them to dive deeper by preventing air bubbles from getting trapped underneath their feathers.
Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision