VAST COLLECTION

Tadg Cullinane from Aherla in West Cork has been collecting all manner of items for 20 years. Tadg, in his '80's, has a number of sheds full of items ranging from tractor and farming parts, to railway lamps, to car registration plates and lots more. Although he's fast running out of room, Tadg says he has no plans to stop collecting.

Picture: Andy Gibson.