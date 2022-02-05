ST BRIDGETS DAY

Pictured here is the Herstory light display in Smithfield Square for St Brigid's Day. The sails are illuminated with art of 13 indigenous Irish goddesses by artist Bernie Sexton. From next year, St Brigid’s Day will be designated as an extra bank holiday, in a move announced by the Government in January.

Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie