FROSTY FOOTBALL
Men playing American football on a soccer field in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.
Picture: (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
ST BRIDGETS DAY
Pictured here is the Herstory light display in Smithfield Square for St Brigid's Day. The sails are illuminated with art of 13 indigenous Irish goddesses by artist Bernie Sexton. From next year, St Brigid’s Day will be designated as an extra bank holiday, in a move announced by the Government in January.
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie