Photos of the Week

Week ending 5th February 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

FROSTY FOOTBALL
Men playing American football on a soccer field in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.
Picture: (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

BIRD FIGHT
Day 13 of greatly reduced restrictions. For the Birds. Pictured today are seagulls fighting in the pond in Stephen's Green, Dublin.
Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

RED SKY AT NIGHT
Ballycotton, Cork, Ireland. 02nd February, 2022. Small boats moored in the harbour at dawn on a calm spring morning at Ballycotton, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

WELL'BEING
Joe Quilty from Ennistymon taking the water at St Brigid's Well on the Saints's feast day and first day of Spring, and February 1st.
Picture: Eamon Ward

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

SKI JUMP
YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Jack Gower of Team Ireland skies during the Men's Downhill 1st training session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 03, 2022 in Yanqing, China.
Picture:Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022. Winner's prizes to be announced shortly. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

RAINBOW'S ALL AROUND
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 05/02/2022 : Rains a lot in Galway. But also has lots of rainbows.
Picture: Eoin Fealy, Cork.

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

AERIAL VIEW
IRISH EXAMINER READERS PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION 2022 WEEKLY WINNER 05/02/2022 : The sandy beaches of Port Arthur in Gweedore, Donegal.
Picture: 23 yr old Kyle Gallagher, Donegal.

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

ST BRIDGETS DAY
Pictured here is the Herstory light display in Smithfield Square for St Brigid's Day. The sails are illuminated with art of 13 indigenous Irish goddesses by artist Bernie Sexton. From next year, St Brigid’s Day will be designated as an extra bank holiday, in a move announced by the Government in January.
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

NEW DESIGN SPACE
Students from UL’s School of Architecture and the Product Design and Technology programme were at the Sarsfield Street site for classes. Pictured IS fourth year Architecture Student Ellen Meany, Cappoquin.
Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media.

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

STRING ORCESTRA
Pictured on the beach in Blackrock, Dundalk , Co.Louth are members of Music Generation Louth Senior String Orchestra, based in Dundalk, who will participate in The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO)
Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

MORNING SWIM
Fountainstown, Cork, Ireland. 03rd February, 2022. Morning swimmer Aoife O'Donovan watches a moody sky develop as dawn breaks from the slipway at Fountainstown, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

VIEWS
Ballycotton, Cork, Ireland. 02nd February, 2022. A calm spring morning as dawn breaks in Ballycotton, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

