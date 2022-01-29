Photos of the Week

Week ending 29th January 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

SNOW COVERED MOSQUE
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. A rare snowfall hit parts of Israel and the West Bank, closing schools and businesses.
Picture: AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

OLD HEAD OF KINSALE
Kinsale, West Cork, Ireland. 25th Jan, 2022. Pictured is the Old Head of Kinsale lighthouse and Old Head 18 hole golf course.
Picture: Andy Gibson.

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES
Picture was Maia Loughran from Inchicore enjoying a new immersive installation DREAMSPHERE by artist-in-residence Aoife Dunne on show at IMMA (Irish Museum of Modern Art), Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8, until 28 February.
Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

NADAL ADVANCES TO FINAL
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Picture: AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

STEM
Ireland’s largest STEM primary programme, is open to submissions from all primary schools right across Ireland.
Climate change, energy, wellbeing, pandemics and sustainability continue to be core themes for primary students
Pictured is George Quinn (11).
Picture: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

SILKY WATERFALL
Silky waterfalls in Co. Wicklow.
Picture: Fiona Cronin, Youghal.


I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

A CURLEW'S CATCH
A curlew just after catching a lovely fresh crab for lunch at low tide at Monkstown, Co Cork.
Picture: Brian Fahy, Rochestown.

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

A PUG'S SUNSET STROLL
Cillian Crowdy and Tuff the Pug take a btreather while out walking in Youghal recently.
Picture: Howard Crowdy

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

NEW EXPOSURE
With the lifting of Covid restrictions and a return to the workplace, traffic has increased on main roads. Picture shows early morning traffic flow on the N40 at Mahon, Cork, Ireland.
Picture: David Creedon

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

YEAR OF THE TIGER
For the seventh year in a row, some of Dublin’s best-known buildings will be lighting up in red to mark the 2022 Lunar New Year and to welcome the Year of the Tiger – which officially begins next week (Lunar New Year’s Day falls on Tuesday, 1 February this year).
Picture :Shane O'Neill, Coalesce. 

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

RETURN TO CLUBS
Day 4 of greatly reduced restrictions. Pictured late last night (Monday 24th Jan) are club goers enjoying the performances at the Swerve nightclub in Tramline, Dublin.
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

HERE GOOSEY GOOSEY..
Day 5 of greatly reduced restrictions. A man feeds bread to a cautious goose in Phoenix Park today.
Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon