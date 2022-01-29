Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
YEAR OF THE TIGER
For the seventh year in a row, some of Dublin’s best-known buildings will be lighting up in red to mark the 2022 Lunar New Year and to welcome the Year of the Tiger – which officially begins next week (Lunar New Year’s Day falls on Tuesday, 1 February this year).
Picture :Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.