Photos of the Week

Week ending 15th January 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

A SPOT OF ICE
A large ice disk slowly rotates in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021. Ice disks form as a result of a current and vortex under the ice. 
Picture : (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

DEER CORK,
A Sika deer peering out from the reeds at the Araglin Glamping and Animal Sanctuary in North Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan 

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

THE MUDDY ROUTE
Cyclocross National Championships, Palace Demesne Public Park, Armagh 9/1/2022
Senior Mens race
Chris McGlinchey of Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
Picture:©INPHO/Bryan Keane

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

A FISHERMAN'S FRIEND
Keelbeg, Union Hall, Thursday 13th January 2022. A local fisherman repairs his nets on his trawler while a Seal watches intently for scraps. Fishermen a blaming the rise in local Seal populations for the decline their catches, along with damage to nets and crab pots. Picture: Andrew Harris

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

SURF'S UP
Garretstown, West Cork, Ireland. 11th Jan, 2022. On a warm and sunny winter's day, some surfers took advantage of the big waves off Garretstown Beach. The rest of the day will be sunny with highs of 6-10 degrees.
Picture :Andy Gibson

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups.

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

FOAMY WEEKEND
Seth Goodfellow aged 6, from Pomeroy Co Tyrone getting immersive in the sea foam at Bundoran after a stormy weekend. Picture: Eddie Lee, Sligo

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

A SWIMMER'S SUNSET
A swimmer awaits the sunrise on Portmarnock Beach looking across towards Ireland's Eye.
Picture: Martin Treacy, Malahide, Dublin

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

BIRD CHASE
Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Day 660 since start of lockdown. Day 250 of eased restrictions. Pictured a pair of Blue Tits chase each other between the railings of St Stephens Green , Dublin this afternoon 
Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

COBH AFTER SUNDOWN
Cobh, Cork, Ireland. 12th January, 2022. An early morning commuter train, waits to depart the station at dawn on a cold winter's day at Cobh, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Picture David Creedon

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

A BRIGHT RAT
PDSA of Cambodian landmine detection rat, Magawa, wearing his PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of the George Cross. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance since he was trained by charity APOPO.

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

PHOENIX WALK
Day 247 of eased restrictions. Pictured are members of the public out exercising as they enjoy a beautiful winter sunset in Phoenix Park this afternoon.
Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

DUN LAOGHAIRE SUNSET
Picture shows the sun rising behind the Dun Laoghaire Lighthouse’s on the East and West pier. Picture:Naoise Culhane

