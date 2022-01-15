A FISHERMAN'S FRIEND
Keelbeg, Union Hall, Thursday 13th January 2022. A local fisherman repairs his nets on his trawler while a Seal watches intently for scraps. Fishermen a blaming the rise in local Seal populations for the decline their catches, along with damage to nets and crab pots. Picture: Andrew Harris
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2022 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here