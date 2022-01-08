Photos of the Week

Week ending 8th January 2022. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

MORNING CHIRPING
South Downs National Park Authority, Sing a Song by Corinne Kozok who gained 4th place in the South Downs National Park Photo Competition 2021.
Picture : Corinne Kozok/PA Wire

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

STRIKE A BOW
A centuries-old tradition took place on New Year’s Day at the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse, Co. Wexford as the Dunbrody Archers took part in a traditional “arrow ceremony”, the ancient tradition which dates back to 1687. Pictured here is Dunbrody Archer Martin Moylan and Lily Shannon 9yrs old.
 Picture : Picture: Patrick Browne

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

NEW YEARS DOWN UNDER
Fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
Picture:Mark Evans/Getty Images

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

TOPSHOT
France's biker Jean-Loup Lepan competes during the Stage 2 of the Dakar 2022 between Ha'il and al-Artawiya in the desert kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 3, 2022.
Picture: Frank Fife / AFP

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

A SANDY STROLL
Mary Foley and Mark Droog and their children, Éabha, Róisín and Fergal, Cloyne, enjoying a walk in the sunshine at Garryvoe beach, East Cork.
Picture Denis Minihane

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

A WHALE OF A TIME
West Cork whale breach while whale watching off Reen pier
Picture: Kevin Murphy, Cork

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

THE BUDDING PHOTOGRAPHER
Seamus,age 4 at Slea Head drive west of Dingle Co Kerry,taking a photo of the strong waves at Coumeenole Dun Chaoin on New Years Eve 2021.
Picture: Noel O'Neill, Dingle.

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

MINI CLON'
Seven year-old Manha Ruha in the small town of Clonakilty during her visit to the Model Railyway Village, Clonakilty, West Cork.
Picture: Dan Linehan

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

DAY AT THE RACES
Racegoer Mary O'Halloran, from Finglas, Dublin, prior to Racing at Naas Racecourse in Kildare.
Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

EARLY MORNING WALK
Early morning workers heading to work as the cold weather kicks in as the Omicron Variant surge continues. In the background is the Hapenny bridge.
Picture : Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

HAPPY HAZEL
Four-and-a-half year old Hazel Bass from Delgany, Co. Wicklow arrived at the Fota Island Hotel and Spa to a surprise greeting by Elsa from Frozen. Hazel arrived in Cork, having driven from St. John's ward in Crumlin Hospital where she rang the bell to announce she was clear of her cancer.
Picture :  Brian Lougheed

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

WINTER THRILLS
Diaga Barini braves the snowy elements in Wolf Hill in County Laois on a cold January morning
Picture : Evan Treacy/INPHO

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon