STRIKE A BOW
A centuries-old tradition took place on New Year’s Day at the 800-year-old Hook Lighthouse, Co. Wexford as the Dunbrody Archers took part in a traditional “arrow ceremony”, the ancient tradition which dates back to 1687. Pictured here is Dunbrody Archer Martin Moylan and Lily Shannon 9yrs old.
Picture : Picture: Patrick Browne
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
HAPPY HAZEL
Four-and-a-half year old Hazel Bass from Delgany, Co. Wicklow arrived at the Fota Island Hotel and Spa to a surprise greeting by Elsa from Frozen. Hazel arrived in Cork, having driven from St. John's ward in Crumlin Hospital where she rang the bell to announce she was clear of her cancer.
Picture : Brian Lougheed