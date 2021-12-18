Photos of the Week

Week ending 18th December 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

MORNING FOG
Picture : Peter Byrne/PA

DOUBLE TROUBLE
Picture : Daragh McSweeney/Provision

MARINA PARK
Picture : Michael O'Sullivan/OSM Photo

MUNSTER SWAT WASPS
Picture :  Dan Sheridan/INPHO

WIND SWEPT
Picture : David Creedon

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

VIEW FROM ABOVE
"American Consulate in the late 1920s and 1930s. That role is remembered still inside Carrig House, where a stained glass window on the grand stairwell carries an image of a ship and the initials ICA, Irish Consulate of America."
Picture : Kieron O'Connor, Cork

ROMANTIC
Picture Dunkan Markham, Cork.

DEVASTATION
Picture : Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

FRONT RUNNERS
Picture : David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS
Picture : Denis Minihane

SISTER ACT
Picture :  Brian Lougheed

DRONE VIEW
Picture : Domnick Walsh

