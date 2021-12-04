Photos of the Week

Week ending 4th December 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

Chloe Jenkins, aged 3, from Silversprings, at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 19th.
 

Picture : Cathal Noonan

St. Finbarr's players and supporters celebrate the win over Clonakilty in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
 

Picture : Eddie O'Hare

On a cold frosty morning a Goldfinch is about to land on a feeder in a garden in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, Ireland.
 

Sarah Ransome, a victim of Jeffery Epstein arrives for the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in New York on November 29, 2021. - The 59-year-old is accused of recruiting underage girls for her former partner, the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein
Picture : Brian R Smith via AFP/Getty Images

A street trader on Moore St Dublin comes across one of the Cast of Giant Spirit Character Benadonner from Giants Causeway. They made a trip to Dublin City as Discover Northern Ireland invited people to explore all the unique experiences to uncover during winter and beyond with a wide variety of activities to enjoy.
 

Picture :  Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Kayleigh (5), daughter of Kelly-Anne Byrne, Lived Experience Ambassador for Focus Ireland, at the launch of ‘A Home For Christmas’, an exhibition on Wicklow St Dublin, to highlight the issue of families living in homelessness.
 

Picture : Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Brackaharagh Beach family trip.
 

Picture : Piotr Morawski , Cork

Lonely House, Connemara.
 

Picture Frank Nevin, Galway

Santa Claus arrived in style with his all new specially engineered Reindeer Sleigh for the first of the Christmas in Killarney Parades and switching on the Christmas Festive lights, in town.
 

Picture : Valerie O'Sullivan

The wearing of face coverings in 3rd to 6th classes is now mandatory following NPHET's advice to government. Fourth class pupil Niall Horan and one of Santas elves wearing a face mask covering in the classroom.
 

The wearing of face coverings in 3rd to 6th classes is now mandatory following NPHET's advice to government.
Fourth class pupil Niall Horan and one of Santas elves wearing a face mask covering in the classroom. 
Picture : Larry Cummins

Youghal United captain James Coyne in action in a central defensive role. Cork Schoolboys League: U15 National Cup: Corinthian Boys v Youghal United, at Castletreasure.
 

Picture : Larry Cummins

A man takes a walk along the Ramp Boreen Walk with a backdrop of a mural of a Kingfisher in Tallow, Co Waterford.
 

Republic of Ireland’s Saoirse Noonan scores a goal against Georgia in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier Group A, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin.
Picture :  Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Laura Nagle Kinanuka and Darragh O'Riordan getting ready for their early morning swim at dawn in Myrtleville, Co. Cork.
 

Picture : David Creedon

