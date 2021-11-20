SUPERSTARS
Five Endangered Northern Cheetah Cubs at Fota Wildlife Park named after famous Cork sports superstars Fota Wildlife Park today announced the names of the five Northern cheetah cubs who were born on the 10th of August as Roy, Sonia, Arlo, Mia, and Cora.
Picture : Sinead Donnachie, Fota Wildlife Park
