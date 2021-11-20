Photos of the Week

Week ending 20th November 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

Five Endangered Northern Cheetah Cubs at Fota Wildlife Park named after famous Cork sports superstars Fota Wildlife Park today announced the names of the five Northern cheetah cubs who were born on the 10th of August as Roy, Sonia, Arlo, Mia, and Cora.
 

SUPERSTARS
Picture : Sinead Donnachie, Fota Wildlife Park

A man goes for a run in Clontarf, Dublin, on an autumn morning.
 

MORNING RUN
Picture : Brian Lawless/PA

A horse exercises at Sam Drinkwater's Granary Stables in Strensham, Worcestershire.
 

MORNING RUN ...PART 2
Picture : David Davies/PA

A birds eye view of ploughman Mossie Flemming from Castlemartyr taking part in the vintage ploughing on the lands of Joseph Motherway at Clonpriest, East Cork.
 

VIEW FROM ABOVE
Picture :  Dan Linehan

Tattersalls November National Hunt Sale, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath, Co. Meath
 

SHADOWS
Picture : Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

An otter checking if the coast is clear on the River Lee in Cork City.
 

PEEKABOO
Picture : Chris Martin, Cork

Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary from above.
 

THE ROCK
Picture  : Shane Gubbins, Dublin

Healy Pass, Kerry, Ireland. 13th November, 2021. A Scotch ram keeps watch on a hillside on the Healy Pass, Co. Kerry,
 

LORD OF THE RAMS
Picture : David Creedon

Eoin and James O’Carroll from Ballincollig and Eric Mitchell from Waterfall meet their baking hero Rachel Allen in the new Dubray bookshop which is located over two floors in a beautiful historic building on Patrick’s Street in Cork.
 

READY FOR ACTION
Picture : Darragh Kane

Migrants make their way to the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus.
 

BORDER TENSIONS
Picture : Oksana Manchuk

Hill walkers make the most of the November sunshine as they make their way along St Kevin's path in the Wicklow Gap.
 

AFTERNOON STROLL
Picture :  Garry O'Neill

A young rower from Cork Boat Club is 'dwarfed' by the container cargo vessel SAMSKIP Express as it makes its way upriver on the River Lee to the Port of Cork container terminal at Tivoli.
 

SIZE MATTERS
Picture : Larry Cummins

