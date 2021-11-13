Photos of the Week

Week ending 13th November 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

A heron on the Caragh River, at Blackstones Bridge, Glencar, Co Kerry.
 

PATIENCE
Picture : Valerie O'Sullivan

Aisling Donnell, Chloe Cahill and Lara Keenan from Wicklow check in at the Aer Lingus desk at Dublin Airport before flying to New York as Aer Lings welcomed customers back on board its long-haul service to the United States.
 

UP UP AND AWAY
Picture : Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A ladybird pictured on a flower in Kilmainham as the colourful creatures are congregating in large numbers on the walls of buildings
 

FLOWER POWER
Picture : Marc O'Sullivan

Uplift Ireland campaigner and actor Hazel Blake, from Blackrock, outside the offices of Facebook in Dublin ahead of a march to the Dail calling for the Government to introduce stronger rules on social media corporations.
 

FACEBLOCK
Picture :  Brian Lawless/PA 

The photo winning the Climate Action Award, Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021, shows a boy taking in air from the plant, with a sand storm brewing in the background in Kenya.
 

THE LAST BREATH
Picture : Kevin Ochieng Onyango

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Light Trails of a passing truck in Adare, Co Limerick.
 

TRAILS
Picture : Olly Griffin, Tipperary

A man in Cork city centre is surrounded by pigeons, feeding them seeds from his hands. At the moment the shutter snapped, two pigeons are locked in a terrific struggle, their forms mirrored, the wings of one framing the old man's face.
 

IN THE FRAME
Picture  : Gretchen Kessler, Cork.

An installation by visual artist Aoife Banville is created from fifty repurposed lampshades and lanterns donated by members of the community which hangs over the River Dissoure in Castlemartyr, East Cork. They mark the Celtic New Year and are a symbol of hope and new beginnings.
 

HOMELY
Picture : Dan Linehan

Gulls lining a quay wall near North Gate Bridge, Cork.
 

IN A ROW
Picture : Denis Minihane

4 year old Aoibheann Leogue enjoying her first trip to Turner's Cross, Cork with dad Joe and grandmother Patricia at the SSE Airtricity League Women's National League game, Cork City FC vs Treaty United at Turner's Cross, Cork
 

SO EXCITED
Picture : Larry Cummins

James O Donnell age 6 from Annacotty Limerick with a red footed tortoise pictured in University of Limerick today as they kicked of Limericks Festival of Science with Animal Magic as part of Science Week.
 

PSAY SHELLO
Picture :  Brian Arthur

Puppet Little Amal visits the green zone at Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow for the opening of the Gender Day event - the 3.5 metre tall puppet puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee symbolising millions of displaced children.
 

COP ON
Picture : Jane Barlow/PA

