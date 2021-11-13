Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
HOMELY
An installation by visual artist Aoife Banville is created from fifty repurposed lampshades and lanterns donated by members of the community which hangs over the River Dissoure in Castlemartyr, East Cork. They mark the Celtic New Year and are a symbol of hope and new beginnings.
Picture : Dan Linehan