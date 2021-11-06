WILD ROOTS
Performers from Toxic Dogs pictured at the line-up announcement of the Wild Roots, Music, Performing Arts and Adventure Festival. The Sligo event which will take place on the June Bank Holiday Weekend 2022 will include performances from the Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and Damien Dempsey.
Picture: Brian Farrell
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
HINDU FESTIVAL OF LIGHT
People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration
Picture: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh