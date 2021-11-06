Photos of the Week

Week ending 6th November 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

A faint rainbow finds its end at Sheep’s Head Lighthouse at the edge of the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in west Cork as the recent spell of wet and windy weather looks set to give way to clear skies and sunshine heading into the weekend.
 

UNDER THE RAINBOW
A faint rainbow finds its end at Sheep’s Head Lighthouse at the edge of the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in west Cork as the recent spell of wet and windy weather looks set to give way to clear skies and sunshine heading into the weekend.
Picture Cian O'Regan

Police and demonstrators at a Extinction Rebellion protest on Buchanan Street, during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday November 3, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop26 .
 

ENVIRONMENT Cop26
Police and demonstrators at a Extinction Rebellion protest on Buchanan Street, during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday November 3, 2021. 
Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

(L to R) Erin Mcann from Naas Meg Ramírez from Finglas Ciara o Gorman from Clare Hall during a protest by The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) due to pay demands for student nurses outside Leinster House, Dublin.
 

STUDENT NURSES
(L to R) Erin Mcann from Naas Meg Ramírez from Finglas Ciara o Gorman from Clare Hall during a protest by The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) due to pay demands for student nurses outside Leinster House, Dublin.
Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Firefighters Climb Their Own Everest 100 Firefighters Climb 8,848 meters to Raise Funds for Children’s Cancer Charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie Nuby the mascott dog pictured at Nenagh Fire Station in Tipperary for Climb Your Own Everest Challenge.
 

NUBY
Firefighters Climb Their Own Everest
100 Firefighters Climb 8,848 meters to Raise Funds for Children’s Cancer Charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie Nuby the mascott dog pictured at Nenagh Fire Station in Tipperary for Climb Your Own Everest Challenge.
Picture: Brian Arthur

Performers from Toxic Dogs pictured at the line-up announcement of the Wild Roots, Music, Performing Arts and Adventure Festival. The Sligo event which will take place on the June Bank Holiday Weekend 2022 will include performances from the Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and Damien Dempsey.
 

WILD ROOTS
Performers from Toxic Dogs pictured at the line-up announcement of the Wild Roots, Music, Performing Arts and Adventure Festival. The Sligo event which will take place on the June Bank Holiday Weekend 2022 will include performances from the Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and Damien Dempsey. 
Picture: Brian Farrell

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Two lemurs spotted enjoying fruit at Belfast zoo Co. Antrim on a wonderful summer evening.
 

LEMUR LUNCH
Two lemurs spotted enjoying fruit at Belfast zoo Co. Antrim on a wonderful summer evening.
Picture: Michaela Deenadayalan, Carlow

Sunset Belvelly Castle next to the old School. Great Island. Cork
 

CASTLE VIEW
Sunset Belvelly Castle next to the old School. Great Island. Cork
Picture: Kieron O'Connor, Cork.

Elena Juzgado and Donal Mc Connan dancing at the Middle Arch, in the Claddagh, Galway as the listen to music simultaneously via wireless headphones.
 

DANCING FEET
Elena Juzgado and Donal Mc Connan dancing at the Middle Arch, in the Claddagh, Galway as the listen to music simultaneously via wireless headphones.
Picture: Andy Newman

People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration
 

HINDU FESTIVAL OF LIGHT
People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Over 900,000 earthen lamps were lit and were kept burning for 45 minutes as the north Indian city of Ayodhya retained its Guinness World Record for lighting oil lamps as part of the Diwali celebration
Picture: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A rainbow seen at Pairc ui chaoimh GAA stadium, Ballintemple Cork .
 

PAIRC UI CHAOIMH
A rainbow seen at Pairc ui chaoimh GAA stadium, Ballintemple Cork .
Picture: Larry Cummins STAFF 

Carla Guzman is dressed as a Mexican skeletal iconic figure known as "La Catrina" ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
 

DAY OF THE DEAD
Carla Guzman is dressed as a Mexican skeletal iconic figure known as "La Catrina" ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Espejel

Chef lecturer Will King of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Boards College of further education hospitality campus , was announced as the Overall Senior grand prix winner of the CATEX Chef Ireland 2021 at the CATEX event in the RDS Dublin.
 

SIZZLING CELEBRATIONS
Chef lecturer Will King of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Boards College of further education hospitality campus , was announced as the Overall Senior grand prix winner of the CATEX Chef Ireland 2021 at the CATEX event in the RDS Dublin.
Picture. Brian Arthur

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon