Photos of the Week

Week ending 23rd October 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

Deer rut in Dublin's Phoenix park.
 

STUCK IN A RUTT
Picture : Niall Carson/PA

Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
 

SHINE A LIGHT
Picture : Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

The Irish Coast Guard performs a training exercise on the tiny Crab Isalnd , just off Doolin Pier, Clare soon after sunrise this morning in heavy rain and strong winds.
 

TRAINING DAY
Picture : Brian Arthur

A humpback whale bubble feeding on sprat off the coast of Baltimore.
 

MAGNIFICENT
Picture :  Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision 

Well now there are two doctors in the Mortell household as husband and wife, Philip and Marian, from Ballinlough, Co. Cork, were both conferred with doctoral awards at a ceremony at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
 

IS THERE A DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE?
Picture : Brian Arthur

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Big brother Eli minding his sis Paige after her fall.
 

BROTHERLY LOVE
Picture : Eoin Fealy, Galway

I JUST PUKED ON MOMMY!
 

Picture  : Helen Maloney, Roscommon

Alice Cosqueric on panio with Eliecer Houeon and Ivan Herceq getting ready for the Guinness Jazz Festival in the Mirror room at the River Lee Hotel, Cork.
 

AND ALL THAT JAZZ!
Picture : Dan Linehan

Kate English and her son Paddy Collins enjoying the scarecrow festival in Leap, West Cork.
 

MONSTROUS WELCOME
Picture : Dan Linehan

St. Michael's Lee O'Sullivan and St. Finbarr's Fionn Crowley go high for the ball during the Rebel Og premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.
 

HIGH BALL... BYE BALL
Picture : Eddie O'Hare

Soldiers from 1 Southern Brigade, Collins Barracks, Cork doing a sponsored run up St. Patrick's Hill, Cork on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Approx 140 soldiers took part in the event with full kit and 10kg backpacks to raise funds for Pieta House.
 

RUNNING UP THAT HILL
Picture :  Larry Cummins

Cork City Hall lit up in purple & yellow to highlight Raising Awareness of Developmental Language Disorder day.
 

SUPPORT FOR DLD
Picture : Larry Cummins

