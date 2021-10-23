SHINE A LIGHT
Rob Sexton, Aoife Tierney, and Jake Stahlecker, Black Poppy tattoo parlour, pictured at the Focus Ireland "Shine A Light" Sleep out 2021 which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork, and other locations around the City and County, to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
Picture : Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
