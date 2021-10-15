BOLDLY HE GOES
William Shatner exits the Blue Origin capsule as he is greeted by Jeff Bezos near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The “Star Trek” actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert, then safely parachuted back to Earth in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.
Picture : Blue Origin
