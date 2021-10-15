Photos of the Week

Week ending 16th October 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe at Government Buildings, Dublin, before unveiling the Government's Budget for 2022.
 

MR. FINANCE
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe at Government Buildings, Dublin, before unveiling the Government's Budget for 2022.
Picture : Julien Behal/PA

William Shatner exits the Blue Origin capsule as he is greeted by Jeff Bezos near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
 

BOLDLY HE GOES
William Shatner exits the Blue Origin capsule as he is greeted by Jeff Bezos near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The “Star Trek” actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert, then safely parachuted back to Earth in a flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.
Picture : Blue Origin

Attendees dressed as characters from the BioShock video game pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in New York.
 

SHOCKING
Attendees dressed as characters from the BioShock video game pose during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. 
Picture : Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The recent heavy rains have caused a rise in flooding at Ross Castle, on the shores of Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, locals can still enjoy the Autumn sunset.
 

FLOODING REFLECTIONS
The recent heavy rains have caused a rise in flooding at Ross Castle, on the shores of Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, locals can still enjoy the Autumn sunset. 
Picture :  Valerie O'Sullivan 

Denis Conway in 'Krapp’s Last Tape', written by Samuel Beckett. Currently showing at The Everyman theatre in Cork
 

THAT'S A WRAP
Denis Conway in 'Krapp’s Last Tape', written by Samuel Beckett. Currently showing at The Everyman theatre in Cork
Picture : Michael McSweeney/Provision

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Nora Duggan (4) and brother, Tadhg (1), Cork, explore the nooks and crannies of the Glucksman Gallery.
 

FOURFOLD FUN
Nora Duggan (4) and brother, Tadhg (1), Cork, explore the nooks and crannies of the Glucksman Gallery. 
Picture :Deirdre Cody, Cork

Readers weekly winner: The Eye has it
 

THE EYE HAS IT
Picture  : David Lyons, Meath

The annual event at the Natural History Museum in London has announced its winners. Elephant in the room by Adam Oswell, Australia; Winner, Photojournalism: Oswell draws attention to zoo visitors watching a young elephant perform under water.
 

WILDLIFE PHOTOS OF THE YEAR
The annual event at the Natural History Museum in London has announced its winners. Elephant in the room by Adam Oswell, Australia; Winner, Photojournalism: Oswell draws attention to zoo visitors watching a young elephant perform under water.
Picture : Adam Oswell

Amber Rose Lynch age 8 from Skerries . Amber photographed jumping for joy in Skerries Harbour . Her Class from St Patricks School Skerries made their fist Holy Communion today .
 

FLOATING ON AIR
Amber Rose Lynch age 8 from Skerries . Amber photographed jumping for joy in Skerries Harbour . Her Class from St Patricks School Skerries made their fist Holy Communion today .
Picture : Paul Nicholls

Timmy Murphy and Conor McCarthy enjoying a pint at the Southside Bar, Bandon Road, Cork, while listing to Pascal Donoghue T.D. Minister for Finance delivers his budget speech.
 

HARD TO SWALLOW
Timmy Murphy and Conor McCarthy enjoying a pint at the Southside Bar, Bandon Road, Cork, while listing to Pascal Donoghue T.D. Minister for Finance delivers his budget speech.
Picture : Dan LInehan

Sr Rosarie Lordan, Sister Lucy Lynch, Sister Patricia O’Shea, Sister Lelia Finn, Sister Mary Dineen and Sister Sr Samira Gill pictured at the Exhibition launch titled “Not to make a noise about it” at Nano Nagle Place, Cork City.
 

250 YEARS OF CONVENT LIFE
Sr Rosarie Lordan, Sister Lucy Lynch, Sister Patricia O’Shea, Sister Lelia Finn, Sister Mary Dineen and Sister Sr Samira Gill pictured at the Exhibition launch titled “Not to make a noise about it” at Nano Nagle Place, Cork City.
Picture :  Clare Keogh

Gardai at the scene of a search of a 3 acre wooded area in the townsland of Taggartstown, near Kilcullen, Co. Kildare where they commenced a search in relation to investigations into the disappearances of women in the Leinster area.
 

MISSING
Gardai at the scene of a search of a 3 acre wooded area in the townsland of Taggartstown, near Kilcullen, Co. Kildare where they commenced a search in relation to investigations into the disappearances of women in the Leinster area.
Picture : Colin Keegan/Collins

pics

icon
icon
icon

jj

icon
icon
icon
icon
icon