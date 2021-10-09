Photos of the Week

Week ending 9th October 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

BOO
Picture : Denis Minihane

AIRBORNE 1
Pic: Larry Cummins

OUT WITH THE OLD
Picture : Larry Cummins

HEALTHCARE REVOLUTION
Picture :  Gareth Chaney/Collins 

COBH RECITAL
Picture : Dan Linehan

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

WHAT A GREAT FOTA
Picture : Chris Martin, Cork

NATURE'S UMBRELLA
Picture :  Catherine Dolan, Kerry

AIRBORNE 2
Picture : Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

DRIPSEY AMBUSH ANNIVERSARY
Picture : Larry Cummins

DRAGHUNT
Picture : Eddie O'Hare

PHILADELPHIA HERE I COME
Picture :  Michael Mac Sweeney /Provision

ONE MAN AND HIS KITE
Picture : Denis Minihane

