Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here
PHILADELPHIA HERE I COME
Catherine Walsh (Madge), Seamus O'Rourke (S.B.), Shane O'Regan (Gar Public), Alex Murphy (Gar Private), in Brian Friel's Philadelphia Here I Come! directed by Geoff Gould and presented by Patrick Talbot Productions at Cork Opera House, 5th to 16th October.
Picture : Michael Mac Sweeney /Provision