FREEDOM OF THE CITY
Dan Tim O’Sullivan London and Kerry who was awarded the Freedom of London some two years ago arriving to fullfill his dream of driving the Sheep over Southwark Bridge London with his wife Sheila, daughters Caroline, Julie, sons Tim, Daniel and Patsy with Casey, Elaine and James O’Sullivan with Alderman Vincent Keaveny on Sunday.
Picture : Michelle Cooper Galvin
HOLD YOUR NOSE
Pictured is artist Alan Phelen at the official unveiling of the first sculpture commissioned and created as part of the Dublin City Council Sculpture Dublin initiative. His piece is called ‘RGB Sconce, Hold Your Nose’, and is placed on the O’Connell Plinth outside City Hall in Dublin.
Picture : Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners
WE'RE BACK
Pictured is Singer, Christian Underwood with Double Bass, Deirdre Frost Trombone , Eoin Leahy Saxophone , Liam O’Brien Clarinet, Jorge Kachmari Guitar and Bren Ó Ruaidh at the announcement of a globally-renowned line up of Jazz greats for the 42nd GUINNESS Cork Jazz Festival which takes place over the October Bank Holiday Weekend from Thursday, 24th to Monday, 28th October.
Picture : Clare Keogh