Photos of the Week

Week ending 2nd October 2021. Images selected by the picture desk

FREEDOM OF THE CITY

Dan Tim O’Sullivan London and Kerry who was awarded the Freedom of London some two years ago arriving to fullfill his dream of driving the Sheep over Southwark Bridge London with his wife Sheila, daughters Caroline, Julie, sons Tim, Daniel and Patsy with Casey, Elaine and James O’Sullivan with Alderman Vincent Keaveny on Sunday. 

Picture : Michelle Cooper Galvin

MUSIC FOR CHARITY

Twins Cayleigh and Brogan with their mother , Maeve O'Brien. Band One Brigade, Defence Forces, were playing on Patrick Street, Cork in aid of the O.N.E. organization of National Ex-Service Men & Women.

Picture : Dan Linehan

HOLD YOUR NOSE

Pictured is artist Alan Phelen at the official unveiling of the first sculpture commissioned and created as part of the Dublin City Council Sculpture Dublin initiative. His piece is called ‘RGB Sconce, Hold Your Nose’, and is placed on the O’Connell Plinth outside City Hall in Dublin. 

Picture : Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

DECOMMISIONING WORK

Myrtleville, Cork, Ireland. 29th September, 2021. Danish registered offshore supply ships Maersk Maker and Maersk Mariner lie at anchor before sunrise off Myrtleville, Co. Cork, Ireland . The tugs are used in the decommissioning of the Kinsale gas field. 

Picture : David Creedon

FACTORY DESTROYED BY FIRE

The director of Glenisk has said "basically everything" has been lost after a devastating factory fire ripped through the facility in Killeigh, Co Offaly. 

Picture : Ellen Burke @midlands 103 

Irish Examiner Readers' Photography Competition Weekly Winners 

Our two winners this week will join our other weekly winners for the final at the end of 2021 with a €1,000 prize to the winner and €250 for each of two runner-ups. For more details and to enter the competition click here

Autumn Sunset, Fennel's Bay, Cork
 

AUTUMN SUNSET

Taken at Fennell's Bay, Co. Cork

 Picture : Liz Searls-Spratt, Cork

Forest Walk
 

FOREST WALK
Picture : Lisa Farrell, Clare 

PROUD NEW OWNER

Bellewstown Racing, Collierstown, Co. Meath 30/9/2021
Frankie Detorri after auctioning off Barney Curley's fedora hat to Barney O’Hare (Barone Racing)

Picture : INPHO/Morgan Treacy

TANDEM TT

2021 Cycling Ireland Time Trial National Championships, Co. Wicklow 30/9/2021. Damien Vereker during the race.

Picture : INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Announcement of a globally-renowned line up of Jazz greats for the 42nd GUINNESS Cork Jazz Festival which takes place over the October Bank Holiday Weekend
 

WE'RE BACK

Pictured is  Singer, Christian Underwood with Double Bass, Deirdre Frost Trombone , Eoin Leahy Saxophone , Liam O’Brien Clarinet, Jorge Kachmari Guitar and Bren Ó Ruaidh at the announcement of a globally-renowned line up of Jazz greats for the 42nd GUINNESS Cork Jazz Festival which takes place over the October Bank Holiday Weekend from Thursday, 24th to Monday, 28th October.

Picture : Clare Keogh

STRANDED

Timoleague, West Cork, Ireland. 30th Sept, 2021. A dolphin stranded itself in West Cork. Two concerned locals, Mick and Clive, attempted to help the dolphin swim out to sea. The Courtmacsherry RNLI were called out to release the dolphin in deep water.

Picture: Andy Gibson

NO TIME TO DIE

Daniel Craig and Clara Amfo at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.

Picture Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

