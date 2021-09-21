Week ending 17th September 2021. Images selected by Jim Coughlan
HAIR-RAISING EXPERIENCE David Colturi of the USA dives from the 27.5 metre platform during the final competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Downpatrick Head, Ireland on September 12, 2021. Picture : INPHO/Red Bull/Romina Amato
MINIATURE GARDENS Taxi fleets in Thailand are giving new meaning to the term “rooftop garden,” as they utilize the roofs of cabs idled by the coronavirus crisis to serve as small vegetable plots and raise awareness about the plight of out of work drivers. Picture : (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
