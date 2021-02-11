Join the Irish Examiner to celebrate International Women's Day 2021

From challenge comes change, never more so in this past extraordinary year. Join our host, Life/Style editor Esther N. McCarthy and meet the Irish Examiner women who have made challenging the status quo their mission, both professionally and personally. Panelists include Derval O'Rourke, Alison O'Connor, Aoife Grace and Clodagh Finn.

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 11:34

