Ireland misses out on place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

Brooke Scullion represented Ireland with her pop break-up track 'That’s Rich'. Pictures: Andres Poveda

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 07:00
Neil Michael

Ireland has failed to qualify for the Eurovision final.

Brooke Scullion's 'That's Rich' failed to get past Thursday night's second semi-final and she was unable to secure one of the 10 places contested by 18 countries needed to get into Saturday’s grand final.

Instead, they went to Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Azerbaijan, Australia, Sweden, Estonia, Romania, Poland, and Serbia.

The Derry girl performed 10th in Turin, from where Eurovision stalwart commentator Marty Whelan ran the commentary for RTÉ.

Brooke received videos of well-wishes from Meghan Trainor, Ronan Keating, and Mika, which were broadcast on RTÉ ahead of her performance. 

She was dressed in a coordinated blue outfit as she opened her performance lying on a pink heart on the stage before jumping up to perform an energetic routine accompanied by a group of backing dancers.

Her performance was met with rapturous applause from the audience.

Memorable other performances included those by Malta’s Emma Muscat, who sang the start of her ballad 'I Am What I Am' while standing on a baby grand piano.

San Marino’s entry — Achille Lauro — performed his song 'Stripper' with the help of a guitarist whose guitar spat out flames.

He also sang part of the pop-metal number while he cavorted on a mechanical bucking bull machine.

Serbia’s Konstrakta performed 'Corpore Sano' while sitting in a chair in front of a white basin on a black stool.

The contest is being hosted in Italy, which won last year's contest, the grand finale for which was watched by 359,000 people in Ireland.

Ireland, which has won the song contest a record seven times, famously won four out of five contests in the 1990s and became the first country to win three times in a row.

Brooke’s slick pop song was selected as Ireland’s entry following The Late Late Show Eurosong Special earlier this year.

The critically-acclaimed 23-year-old first found fame as a finalist on the 2020 series of The Voice UK, having been mentored by Grammy-award winning artist Meghan Trainor, and eventually finishing in 3rd place.

Brooke credits 70s legends Blondie as the major influence for her entry 'That’s Rich', having written the song after reading Debbie Harry’s autobiography.

The first semi-final of Eurovision took place on Tuesday at the Pala Olimpico arena.

Eurovision Song Contest favourites Ukraine were voted through to the grand final with the Kalush Orchestra’s song 'Stefania' following a tense semi-final.

They are among 10 countries confirmed to compete at the final after acts from 17 countries took to the stage to fight for a place.

Norway, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Greece, Moldova and Netherlands were also voted through.

At the end of the performance, the folk-rap group thanked everyone for supporting Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia, which is not taking part in this year’s contest.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in February that the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the contest into “disrepute”.

Eurovision had previously said it intended to allow Russia to compete but faced strong criticism from state broadcasters in countries including Iceland, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Brooke Scullion: From an extra on Derry Girls to centre-stage at Eurovision

