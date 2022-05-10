Investigation after woman, 50s, found dead at Ballymun house

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a woman in her 50s was found in “unexplained circumstances” in a north Dublin house.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the woman's body shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday. The woman, who was found at a house in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun had received physical injuries.

It has been reported that the victim suffered stab wounds. Her body has been removed to the City Morgue, Whitehall.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is being carried out. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested and a post mortem will be carried out by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan tomorrow.

Gardaí said that an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed to the family of the deceased.

Investigating gardaí continue to have an open mind in the direction of this investigation, said a statement.

Any one with any information in relation to the incident is being asked to contact Gardaí.

They are appealing to any person who may have any information to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.