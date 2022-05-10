Investigation after woman, 50s, found dead at Ballymun house

Investigation after woman, 50s, found dead at Ballymun house

Gardaí at the scene of the incident. Picture: : Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 21:06
Steve Neville

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a woman in her 50s was found in “unexplained circumstances” in a north Dublin house.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the woman's body shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday. The woman, who was found at a house in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun had received physical injuries.

It has been reported that the victim suffered stab wounds. Her body has been removed to the City Morgue, Whitehall.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is being carried out. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested and a post mortem will be carried out by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan tomorrow.

Gardaí said that an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. 

A family liaison officer has also been appointed to the family of the deceased.

Investigating gardaí continue to have an open mind in the direction of this investigation, said a statement. 

Any one with any information in relation to the incident is being asked to contact Gardaí. 

They are appealing to any person who may have any information to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Two HSE directors criticise 'unsatisfactory' National Maternity Hospital ownership deal

More in this section

Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
close up picture of the cover of Irish passport 'Better communication needed,' says Simon Coveney, to avoid passport application errors
GardaiDublin
<p>The group, who carried a coffin around Parliament Square and down Whitehall with the word Justice emblazoned across the top, said families have no confidence that the legislation will deliver “any semblance of truth”. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA</p>

Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices