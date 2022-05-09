International students in Northern Ireland swindled out of more than €122,500

International students in Northern Ireland swindled out of more than €122,500

The PSNI has warned that fraudsters are targeting international students in Northern Ireland. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 16:42
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two international students have been scammed out of £105,000 (€122,741) in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI said it is working with Queen’s and Ulster University to raise awareness of criminals targeting students.

Both students were contacted by the scammers recently, police have said.

One student was told by a person posing as a Chinese police officer to transfer £70,000 (€81,850).

Another student was threatened with prison if £35,000 (€40,925) was not transferred into an account after getting a call from a fraudster claiming to be from the “Chinese Embassy”.

Chair of Scamwise NI partnership, Superintendent Gerard Pollock, said: “Sadly, this is a new version of a scam we have seen before, where fraudsters pose as police officers or government officials to con people out of money.

“Now the criminals are posing as international police officers and government officials to target international students.

“The huge sums of money lost by these students are eye-watering but, unfortunately, all the criminals see is their gain.

The PSNI said it was working with universities in Northern Ireland to raise awareness of scams (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I believe other students, both here and elsewhere in the UK, may have received these calls and could have lost substantial amounts of money.

“Scammers will stop at nothing to trick you out of money with these calls, for your loss and their gain.

“The easiest way to stop it is to apply these five rules – always hang up the call immediately; always delete texts requesting personal information or bank account details; never call the number back; never click on links in text, or respond to unsolicited texts; never ever transfer money to another account.

“So, it’s important to make clear you should never transfer money to another account having received a call from someone you do not know. Hang up the call.”

Read More

Irish motorists now spending more than €2,000 a year to fuel car

More in this section

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention
Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
ScamScamsPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Overall, the cost of petrol has risen 26.5% over the past year. The cost of diesel has risen 37.5%. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire</p>

Fuel prices close to hitting record monthly highs, despite excise duty cuts

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices