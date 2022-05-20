'Intense' 42C heatwave to hit Spain as Ireland faces unsettled weekend weather

Irish holidaymakers in Spain are being advised to be prepared for soaring temperatures due to a heatwave in the country.

Temperatures in parts of southern Spain are forecast to exceed 42C on Saturday.

A heatwave of “extraordinary intensity” brings dusty skies, a heightened risk of forest fires and blistering conditions more usually seen in high summer than mid-May.

The Spanish government activated its national plan for excess temperatures on Thursday evening after the state meteorological agency, Aemet, warned that Spain was facing “one of the hottest Mays in this country in recent years”.

Rubén del Campo, a spokesperson for Aemet, said it "could be the most intense May heatwave of the past 20 years in terms of both the maximum and minimum temperatures".

Spain recorded its highest ever temperature last August, when the mercury in the Andalucían town of Montoro reached 47.4C.

The Spanish government advised people to keep hydrated and wear light clothing, adding that a close eye should be kept on children, pregnant women, and older and chronically ill people.

Holidaymakers in Spain and Portugal may face the “blood sky” phenomenon this week with the latest Saharan dust cloud sweeping over the continent.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, temperatures will be in the high teens but the glorious sunshine of last week is unlikely to be seen this weekend.

Last Sunday was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury hitting 20.9C at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

This weekend will see highs of around 18C but it will be unsettled in the coming days.

Throughout Friday, there will be rain in the west that will be heavy at times as it spreads eastwards across the country in the morning.

Saturday will be unsettled but temperatures will reach highs of 18C. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow with localised thundery falls possible, especially in the east, Met Éireann said.

Showers will ease in the evening with many areas having a dry and bright end to the day. The highest temperatures will be between 13C to 16C or 17C.

Tonight will be dry but it will turn cloudier overnight with some showers moving onto western coasts towards dawn.

Saturday will see a good deal of cloud with showers that will be "most persistent and frequent" across Connacht and Ulster.

Elsewhere there will be decent dry spells with showers more isolated. There will be the odd bit of sunshine breaking through as it brightens up at times and temperatures will reach highs of 14C to 17C or 18C.

Met Éireann has said Saturday night will be cloudy with showers persisting on the Atlantic coast. It will be a mild and humid night with ith temperatures not falling below 11C or 12C.

Sunday will again see temperatures reach highs of 14C to 18C but it will again be unsettled.

It will be a rather cloudy morning with showers extending countrywide. It will brighten up in the afternoon with some sunshine in between showers.

Showers will continue to feed in overnight on Sunday from the Atlantic while there will be some clear spells, with the driest weather towards the southeast.

Monday will see widespread showers that will turn increasingly heavy as the day goes on. There will be showers on most days next week, Met Éireann has said, with temperatures dropping back to the low to mid-teens early next week.