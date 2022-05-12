HSE confirms death of child from hepatitis

HSE confirms death of child from hepatitis

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 11:07
Caitlín Griffin

A child in Ireland has died after contracting hepatitis, the HSE has confirmed.

Meanwhile, a second child being treated for the same illness has received a liver transplant as scientists across the globe investigate the cause of these unexplained cases which have now been detected in at least 12 countries.

Both cases are linked to an unexplained type of hepatitis that is being reported in children worldwide.

In a statement, the HSE said six cases have been detected in children aged between one and 12 in Ireland, with a “small number” of other cases being investigated.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC) has said the total number of cases reported worldwide is approximately 450, with the first alert raised about the disease in early April in the UK.

Scientists are also investigating whether there are any links to Covid-19 or if the outbreak is linked to something in the environment.

The HSE said none of the Irish cases were currently Covid positive on admission to hospital and the majority of the cases had not received Covid-19 vaccination.

Parents are being advised to look out for the following symptoms should they suspect their child may have hepatitis:

  • Pale, grey-coloured stools 
  • Dark urine 
  • Yellowing of the eyes and skin 
  • Muscle and joint pain 
  • A high temperature 
  • Feeling and being sick 
  • Feeling unusually tired all the time 
  • A general sense of feeling unwell 
  • Loss of appetite 
  • Tummy pain 
  • Itchy skin

“If your child has any of these three symptoms, you should contact your GP without delay,” said the HSE. “The GP will assess the child and refer on for further assessment as indicated.”

Ireland is liaising closely with ECDC, UK and WHO colleagues in efforts to identify the cause of this illness.

