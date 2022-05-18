HSE asks people to stop using certain e-cigarettes due to excessive nicotine levels

HSE asks people to stop using certain e-cigarettes due to excessive nicotine levels

All major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers have been contacted by the HSE. File Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 19:16
Sean Murray

The HSE has asked people to stop using certain e-cigarettes from the Aroma King range, and has also asked retailers to stop selling these products.

Certain products released under this brand are non-compliant with EU tobacco legislation, the HSE said, including some with flavours such as Grape Energy, Strawberry Ice, and Unicorn Shake.

Its National Tobacco Control Office has submitted an alert to the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products after discovering a number of products contain more than the permitted amount of nicotine (20mg/ml or 2%).

The HSE said that 46 Aroma King disposable e-cigarettes were sampled and analysed, and were found to have a nicotine concentration higher than permitted in the legislation, with levels of up to 50.4mg/ml detected.

The declared nicotine concentration on the packaging was 20mg/ml.

All major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers have been contacted by the HSE, and are in the process of contacting known retailers of these products.

The HSE’s regional chief environmental officer Dr Maurice Mulcahy said: “If you have one of these products we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it. 

If you have already used it and feel unwell, then you should contact your GP as the first point of contact.” 

More information on the products can be found at the official European Union website's safety gate alerts section by searching the words “electronic cigarette”, the HSE added.

Read More

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco sales in Europe boost shares in Imperial Brands 

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
Aroma Kinge-cigarettessmokingOrganisation: HSE
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices