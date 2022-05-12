Housing subsidy to developers will do nothing to make homes more affordable, Dáil told

A new housing subsidy will do nothing to make houses more affordable and instead amounts to a "big pay day" for developers, the Dáil has heard.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has strongly defended the €450m Croí Cónaithe scheme, which will provide up €144,000 per apartment to developers.

It is hoped the support will deliver up to 5,000 apartments in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford that have planning permission but which are not economically viable to build.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty said the scheme would provide "zero, zilch, nada" for people who "desperately want to purchase affordable homes" and instead first-time buyers would still have to pay up to €600,000 for apartments and houses that will be sold at market prices.

"Who on earth can afford these off-the-wall prices?" Mr Doherty asked.

The Government's scheme is not about creating affordability for those on ordinary incomes. It is clear from this scheme that, at best, it will lock in sky-high and unaffordable prices, and at worst it will drive up housing prices even further as developers will simply price in the subsidy."

He added that many of the housing measures introduced by the Government so far are driving up the cost of homes instead of bringing them down.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said rents were currently too high and "far too many people have to spend too much of their income on rent, often at the expense of other things such as saving to buy a house, paying into a pension fund or investing into their education or that of their children".

However, he told the Dáil that about 10,000 new social homes will be added to the housing stock this year, which is "important" as he said "it gets people off the housing list but it also frees up other properties that people may rent or buy, which can also help a lot".

Mr Varadkar said there were “very good signs” around the provision of housing in the coming months, with 25,000 new homes expected to be built this year.

“That’s the highest in a very long time, there are 35,000 under construction, 45,000 going through planning permission at the moment,” he told the Dáil.

Meanwhile, Labour health spokesperson Duncan Smith criticised the Government over a lack of progress on developing a national cervical screening laboratory.

He said that despite the recommendations of the Scally Report, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has yet to provide clarity on the service.