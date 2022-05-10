Housing referendum 'will not solve supply problem'  

A referendum on housing in Ireland would not necessarily lead to courts finding a solution to current problems, including around supply, the Housing Commission has been told. One estimate put the overall cost of removing people from housing lists and schemes at about €29bn.

The commission is holding a two-day conference on a referendum on housing in Ireland. The first day heard from a range of speakers who explored constitutional and legal issues and what the impact of a Constitutional right to housing might be.

Former attorney general and former government minister Michael McDowell said while politicians had made "a bags" of housing policy and that successive governments had been "floundering" on the issue, a constitutional right to housing would not necessarily mean the courts resolving the problem.

"The courts aren't going to solve the problem for us,", he said, echoing the arguments of some other contributors as to the extent to which any judge could actively make Government build or provide housing, even in the event that someone's rights under the laws were found not to be vindicated.

Patricia King, general secretary of Ictu, asked was it not the case that if politicians had not resolved the housing crisis that the courts could.

Mr McDowell said:

"Involving judges in trying to bully the political elite to do what is necessary [on housing] is going to be extremely harmful for them as time goes by."

He said it would mean judges being seen as either progressive or conservative, adding, "it will go down the American route".

Earlier, Prof Conor O'Mahony of University College Cork, who is also Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, outlined how a Constitutional right to education did not result in comprehensive special education provision, or the provision of special care, despite some very strong past interventions by judges, including mandatory injunctions.

He said there were limits on the levels of enforcement applied by the courts, although he added that did not mean declaratory judgements were worthless, as they still had the power to influence policy.

Some speakers addressed the need to look at broader aspects of the debate, taking in emotional connection to somewhere that could be called a home, versus property rights as they already exist under Irish law, and a "soft right" to housing in the Constitution, as exists in South Africa.

Prof Padraic Kenna of NUI Galway said: "Homelessness is a violation of human rights."

He pointed out that current housing needs, with 61,880 households on local authority waiting lists and 152,000 Hap tenants, would cost an estimated €29bn to be rehoused, yet he said a similar amount of money was spent between 2001 and 2020 in capital and current housing costs, with more earmarked under the Government's Housing for All plan.

"These figures are no longer a mystery," he said, describing them instead as "manageable".

The Housing Commission is tasked with exploring options for a referendum on housing, and the chair of the commission John O’Connor described the conference as "a listening exercise".

Ailbhe O’Neill BL, chair of the commission’s referendum subcommittee, said the conference was an important opportunity to hear from voices and experts from Ireland and internationally and that it would "inform our work as it progresses”.