Here's what the weather will be like this weekend 

Temperatures of 20C are expected across the weekend. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 10:53
Steve Neville

Temperatures of 20C are expected across the weekend with many places to experience long periods of sunny spells.

Friday will see temperatures reach highs of 19C, possibly touching 20C in the southeast. It will be a dry day for most areas with varying cloud and sunny spells.

Met Éireann said tonight there will be clear spells across many eastern parts with cloudier weather further west. Temperatures will fall between 5C and 9C.

The temperatures will again see highs of 19C on Saturday with most areas seeing a dry day with varying cloud and sunny spells.

Sunday will see long spells of warm sunshine are expected with temperatures reaching highs of 17C and 20C.

According to forecasters, there is a small chance of a few showers developing in the west on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will be dry, however. rain will develop in the southwest before dawn on Monday.

Met Éireann has also warned that the pollen risk will be moderate to high over the next few days.

The pollen count will be high across the weekend in Leinster and Connacht while in Munster it will be high today and Sunday.

