'Harrowing' domestic violence as charity reports record cases following end of lockdown

A charity supporting women impacted by domestic abuse has recorded the highest number of clients in its 24-year history, with "stark and harrowing" disclosures of domestic violence after lockdown ended last year.

Domestic Violence Response (DVR), based in Galway, dealt with 266 service users last year, with a significant increase in returning service users in the later part of 2021.

"According to DVR staff, women disclosed how Covid-19 restrictions were used as a tactic to inflict further control, to enforce isolation, to impose strict and excessive cleaning routines, and punishments for putting the family at risk," the charity said.

A significant increase in disclosures on sexual abuse was noted by staff during this period."

DVR provided 1,449 support sessions to people last year, more than in 2020, while 51 nights of accommodation were provided for DVR service users in Galway City and county from late June 2020 to December 2021 due to a partnership with Airbnb and Safe Ireland and Women’s Aid to provide free hotel emergency accommodation for domestic violence survivors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse cases being reported to agencies and to gardaí, with a renewed focus on improving access to refuge spaces. DVR also said 23% of those seeking help were from non-Irish households.

DVR is now opening a new premises in the village of Moycullen and Elizabeth Power, coordinator of DVR Galway, said: “Our 2021 annual report highlights the stark reality of the level of domestic violence in Galway.

"Under the shadow of Covid-19, DVR recorded the highest number of clients in our 24-year history, and delivered the highest number of support services.

Our staff noted increases in the level of worrying and harrowing experiences of control and abuse. The trauma of these experiences will live with our service users long after Covid-19 fades into memory.

“While Covid-19 restrictions are behind us, domestic violence continues to be present in hundreds of homes throughout Galway. As we move through 2022, we will continue to provide our much-needed services to women and men throughout Galway, with an extensive counselling support and advocacy service and a number of new initiatives including a partnership with the HSE, which will be launched in the coming months."

Other developments within DVR last year included enhanced services for older women, an online training programme in partnership with Galway Traveller Movement (GTM), delivered to more than 20 primary care workers working with Galway's Traveller community, and the facilitation of a hardship fund for women that is used to relocate and establish violence-free homes funded by Safe Ireland and local charity Cruinniú.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.