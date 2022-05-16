Gardaí, concerned for well-being of missing Dublin man, issue fresh appeal

Gardaí, concerned for well-being of missing Dublin man, issue fresh appeal

Have you seen John Courtney?

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 15:30

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any information that could help trace the whereabouts of a 64-year-old man missing from Dublin.

John Courtney has been missing from the Donnybrook area since April 26, 2022.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his well-being.

John is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and a greying beard.

It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

