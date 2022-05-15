Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Dublin playground

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Dublin playground

Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 11:57
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Tallaght on Saturday night.

The serious assault happened at a playground in the Mac Uilliam estate at around 11.40pm.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered unconscious with apparent head injuries. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital and then to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene remains closed for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area to come forward, particularly anyone who may have video or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station 01-666 6000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices