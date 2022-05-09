Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Offaly teen may be in Wexford area

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager who is missing from Offaly.
Harry Kearney, 15, has been missing from his home in Derrynanagh, Tullamore since May 8.
Harry is described as being 5’9” with a slim build. He has medium length brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Harry was wearing casual clothing and a navy hoodie.
It is believed that Harry is travelling with his black and lime green mountain bicycle and may be in the Wexford area.
Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.