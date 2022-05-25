Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Kildare teenager

Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Kildare teenager

When last seen, Mary was wearing a black jacket, a dark grey top, blue jeans and grey runners.

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 14:53
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teenage girl who's been missing from the Enfield area of Kildare for several days.

Fifteen-year-old Mary Connors has been missing since Friday, May 20.

Mary is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, a dark grey top, blue jeans and grey runners.

"Gardaí and Mary's family are concerned for her welfare," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Mary's whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Restricted abortion access for cases of fatal foetal abnormalities 'enrages' Miss D Restricted abortion access for cases of fatal foetal abnormalities 'enrages' Miss D
Grants of up to €500 for those who suffer hair loss due to cancer or alopecia Grants of up to €500 for those who suffer hair loss due to cancer or alopecia
Empty classroom, pandemic concept School ordered to pay teacher €20k for unfair dismissal
Missing peopleGardai
Russian invasion of Ukraine

Every family should be able to put bread on the table – minister

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices