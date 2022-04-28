First president of new South East Technological University appointed  

First president of new South East Technological University appointed  

Prof Veronica Campbell was designated president of South East Technological University by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 12:33
Maeve Lee

The first president of the new South East Technological University has been appointed ahead of its formal establishment on Sunday.

Professor Veronica Campbell has been appointed first president of South East Technological University (SETU), which has multi-regional campuses in Carlow, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Prof Campbell has worked in higher education for 25 years. She has held several senior leadership roles at Trinity College, including dean of graduate studies and bursar and director of strategic innovation.

She becomes the third female president of a technological university.

SETU will officially celebrate its launch in September in a ceremony to mark the university’s first academic year and the first intake of university students.

Speaking on Thursday, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris TD said the South East Technological University will become a reality in just three days’ time.

"I wish to congratulate Professor Campbell on this appointment. She will lead the TU on this journey,” he said.

“Less than two years ago, we had no female presidents in the higher education sector. Now we have six. The glass ceiling has been well and truly shattered.

Chairperson designate of the governing body of SETU, Prof Patrick Prendergast also welcomed Prof Campbell’s appointment.

“This is a truly exciting time for the south-east of Ireland. This Sunday we will have achieved our long-standing ambition to deliver a university for and of the region," he said.

“And today I’m particularly delighted to welcome Prof Veronica Campbell as first president of what I know will be an ambitious and innovative technological university.” 

Earlier this year, Mr Harris confirmed that the new technological university would be formally established on May 1.

There are already four technological universities in the State. TU Dublin, the first such higher education institution of this type, was established in January 2019 followed by the establishment of Munster Technological University in 2021; the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest and the Atlantic Technological University earlier this month.

Read More

Study shows large disparity in early school leavers between North and Republic

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
South East Technological UniversityEducationhigher educationPlace: WaterfordPlace: CarlowPlace: WexfordPlace: WicklowPerson: Simon HarrisPerson: Veronica Campbell
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices