Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael divided on National Maternity Hospital ownership

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael divided on National Maternity Hospital ownership

Fianna Fáil members have supported Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in pushing ahead with the proposed hospital. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 07:00
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

Strong differences of opinion have emerged between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the proposed National Maternity Hospital.

Fianna Fáil members have supported Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in pushing ahead with the proposed hospital, claiming that patients and staff have waited long enough for adequate facilities.

However, those at a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party raised serious concerns around a lack of clarity over the proposed governance and ownership of the hospital.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said all concerns and questions regarding the planned National Maternity Hospital (NMH) must be listened to and answered with reassurance provided before a final decision is made by Government.

Leo Varadkarhas moved to reassure his party. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkarhas moved to reassure his party. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

The Fine Gael leader said it is clear in the NMH constitution that all legally permissible procedures, for a maternity hospital, will be permitted and there will be no religious ethos there, and no religious representatives on the board and no religious body in ownership of the site.

However, at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, senator Lisa Chambers pointed out that the previous Fine Gael-led Government had sanctioned moving ahead with the project at a time when there were fewer protections and yet ministers were now expressing concern at a deal which she said is "better than what they put together themselves".

Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

She said the public cannot wait another decade for a new hospital and said the support of clinicians such as Rhona Mahony and Shane Higgins was "reassuring".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told members of his own party that he cannot give a completion date for the new hospital.

Mr Martin said he is "always very cautious when it comes to timelines for hospitals — look at the National Children's Hospital."

Mr Donnelly, who received widespread support at the meeting, said clinicians are very frustrated with the delay. However, when pressed by Niall Collins on why St Vincent's would not give over full ownership, Mr Donnelly said this is not something they would agree to.

Mr Donnelly also indicated that a compulsory purchase order of the site had been seriously considered, but was turned down by the Government based on legal advice.

Senator Timmy Dooley said women contacting him want the facility built as quickly as possible and anyone who has looked at the detail knows "full well" that the hospital will be independent and will provide all services.

Read More

Róisín Shortall: Questions over National Maternity Hospital and 'murky' new company's role

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles Troubles victims' families condemn UK Government's Northern Ireland legacy legislation
Garda Stock Teenage cyclist in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway
Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body Historic deal allows military personnel to join trade union body
Fine Gaelfianna fail#National Maternity HospitalPerson: Stephen DonnellyPerson: Niall CollinsPerson: Lisa ChambersOrganisation: National Maternity Hospital
<p>The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices