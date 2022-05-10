Fall in number of Ukrainian refugees entering Ireland 

The number of refugees coming to Ireland from Ukraine has dropped significantly, according to the latest figures from the Department of Justice.

Some 4,249 refugees entered Ireland and sought protection in the week between March 28 and April 3, the highest number since visa requirements for those entering Ireland from Ukraine were lifted.

The figure dropped to 1,672 refugees in the week from April 25 until May 1 and then to 1,606 last week, bringing to 28,531 the total number of people who have arrived from Ukraine to Ireland.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said: “As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, it is difficult to predict with any degree of certainty the number of people that may arrive over the coming weeks.

“However, the immediate and overriding priority is to assist those who have arrived and continue to arrive in Ireland to find safety with access to State supports as needed, as part of a whole of Government response.

“It must also be noted that, although the numbers are currently lower than in some weeks in March, they remain at a high level when viewed against the typical numbers of asylum seekers who present in Ireland.”

Asked if Ireland’s refugee effort will be scaled down due to falling numbers, the spokesperson replied: “The Department of the Taoiseach is leading and coordinating the whole of Government response.

“Staff at all levels within the Department of Justice are contributing to that effort.

“Justice Minister Helen McEntee and her Government colleagues will continue to work with their EU counterparts on any further EU-wide measures that might be needed to assist those fleeing Ukraine.”

Helen McEntee: A spokesperson said the justice department 'will continue to work with their EU counterparts... to assist those fleeing Ukraine'. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

As many as 5.7m Ukrainians have fled their country, with many going to neighbouring countries, and a further 6.5m are estimated to be displaced inside the war-ravaged country.

Of the number of refugees in Ireland so far, more than 13,150 have been placed in hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs.

It is estimated that more than 5,500 are being accommodated in arenas, community halls and conference centres, or may still be looking for accommodation.

The latest figures confirm that just 616 Ukrainian refugees have moved into accommodation pledged to the Irish Red Cross, despite the thousands of pledges the charity received from people.

The charity says it has handed over to the State 2,146 vacant properties, which could house at least around 5,000 refugees, and 5,656 shared accommodation pledges.

Of the shared accommodation, 3,525 need to be Garda vetted, although around 2,131 of the shared accommodation pledges are ready for placement of single adults who are not considered vulnerable or have children.

The official figures also indicate that at least 8,700 refugees have bypassed official channels and just gone ahead and moved into Irish homes rather than wait to be placed.

There were, as of May 4, more than 19,000 refugees who had sought State-provided accommodation.