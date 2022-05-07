Emotional Charlie Bird leads Darkness into Light walk as thousands take part across the country

Emotional Charlie Bird leads Darkness into Light walk as thousands take part across the country

Leading the crowd of over 2,000, Charlie Bird encouraged everyone to "live life to the full".

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 09:56
Rebecca Laffan

An emotional Charlie Bird told thousands of Darkness into Light walkers in Bray this morning that he would "extend the hand of friendship" despite his own struggles with motor neurone disease.

Leading the crowd of over 2,000, he encouraged everyone to do the same, and to "live life to the full".

The broadcaster, who recently summited Croagh Patrick in aid of Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, addressed the crowd using a speech device, and received a huge round of applause. 

In a speech captured on Twitter, the veteran journalist said that in the LGBT community he knew of one family who had lost two loved ones by suicide with one being bullied in a homophobic manner.

He praised the Darkness into Light organisers and all those who had walked, ran and swam to support the charity.

“The Darkness in to Light walk is a powerful show of support for everyone who is in a dark place and I applaud the work of Pieta House. And while I have my own struggles I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship and support the work of Pieta.” 

Her said during his own recent “Climb with Charlie” event one of the candles he lit in the church at the top of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo was for persons impacted by struggles of any kind.

Derry Mccarthy, Meg MCarthy, Fiona O'Connell and Caitroina Little after their dawn swim for the Darkness Into Light event which raises funds for Pieta House at Fountainstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon
Derry Mccarthy, Meg MCarthy, Fiona O'Connell and Caitroina Little after their dawn swim for the Darkness Into Light event which raises funds for Pieta House at Fountainstown, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon

People of Limerick taking part in the Darkness into Light Walk in aid of Pieta House on Thomond Bridge
People of Limerick taking part in the Darkness into Light Walk in aid of Pieta House on Thomond Bridge

Pictured at the event in (Killarney) were Niamh, Gillian and Caoimhe McCarthy with Martina Mollaghan from Killarney.
Pictured at the event in (Killarney) were Niamh, Gillian and Caoimhe McCarthy with Martina Mollaghan from Killarney.

Millie Rickard aged 7 Cabra in memory of her dad John Treacy in Phoenix Park this morning Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.
Millie Rickard aged 7 Cabra in memory of her dad John Treacy in Phoenix Park this morning Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.

For the first time since 2019, crowds began their walk at around 4am, with many also cycling, running and even swimming through darkness and heavy fog which cleared as the sun began to rise - symbolising the journey from despair to hope.

Lesya Mozghova and Family from Ukraine, staying in the Old Imperial Hotel, who took part in the recent Youghal Darkness into Light. . Picture: Howard Crowdy
Lesya Mozghova and Family from Ukraine, staying in the Old Imperial Hotel, who took part in the recent Youghal Darkness into Light. . Picture: Howard Crowdy

Thousands of participants in over 200 locations in 10 countries participated in the event which is supported by Electric Ireland.

Since 2006 Pieta House has counselled more than 60,000 people and established 15 centres across Ireland.

Donations can still be made online at www.darknessintolight.ie

Phoenix Park participants during the event.  ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Phoenix Park participants during the event.  ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Gillian and Caoimhe McCarthy from Killarney. 
Gillian and Caoimhe McCarthy from Killarney. 

Pictured at the event in Nathan's Walk, Killarney were a participant with their dog at the event. 

©INPHO/Konrad Paprocki

Pictured at the event in (Phoenix Park) were Ray Brady and Lala Brady. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Phoenix Park participants during the event.  ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Pictured at the event in Malahide were participants holding a candle each ahead of the walk. 

©INPHO/Tom Maher

 - If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

