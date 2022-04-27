Ed Sheeran's music is kindest to our ears, research finds 

As Ed Sheeran prepares to take to the stage at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a new study has revealed that the singer’s music is consistently the kindest to our ears.

Up to 80,000 fans are expected to attend Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday and Friday as Ed Sheeran continues his Mathematics Tour.

Ahead of the gigs, an analysis of the top 40 music chart has found that one of the British singer’s popular tracks topped the list as being the best for our hearing when compared with other chart-topping artists.

According to the results, Overpass Graffiti recorded a 50.0 decibel level on a calibrated device while the song that was found to be loudest for our ears had a decibel level of 62. The track was the third single from Sheeran's fifth studio album, which was released last year.

Carried out by hearing test specialists, Hidden Hearing, a professionally calibrated CEM sound meter was used to record the decibel level of each of the songs which were then compiled into a list of the top 10 tracks that are kindest to our ears.

A sound level meter is designed to respond to sound in the same way as the human ear and to give reproducible measurements of sound pressure levels.

However, Overpass Graffiti was not Sheeran's only song to make the list of the best tunes for our ears. His song with American singer Camila Cabello, Bam Bam came in at number eight on the list while Peru and Bad Habits received spots at numbers nine and 10 respectively.

Tracks Bam Bam, Peru and Bad Habits each recorded a decibel level of 52.00 when analysed.

Sheeran's music is consistently kind to your ears with Bad Habits also ranking in the top 10 list of gentle tunes.

Coming in second after Overpass Graffiti was Light Switch by Charlie Puth which recorded a decibel level of 50.40.

Other artists that were found to have songs for easy listening included A1 x J1 and Tion Wayne with Night Away, Luude with Down Under and Jack Harlow with Nail Tech which all made the top five.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, which is currently in the top 10 on the Irish charts, was deemed to be the hardest on your ears, recording a decibel level of 62 during the chorus. George Ezra and Jax Jones also made the list of the loudest music for our ears.

Hidden Hearing analyzed the Irish top 40 chart with a calibrated CEM Sound Level Metre.

Commenting on the analysis, Dolores Madden, Marketing Director at Hidden Hearing and a trained audiologist, said music lovers can protect their hearing by listening to audio at a level of 60 decibels for no longer than 60 minutes at a time.

“As experts in this field, we want to teach prevention and early intervention to help care for their ears. Hearing enables us to get the best out of life and each other,” she said.

Kicking off his two bumper Cork concerts, Ed Sheeran is due to take to his 360-degree rotating stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday evening, following a performance from Denise Chaila who will open the show at 6pm.

Overpass Graffiti and Bad Habits are expected to be on the singer's setlist for both nights in Cork.